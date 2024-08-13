Trisha Goddard guest hosted Good Morning Britain today more than 10 years after the end of her ITV talk show.

The TV star, who is living with incurable cancer, appeared on GMB on August 8 to discuss her diagnosis and how she was doing.

She also confirmed her GMB stint while chatting with presenters Ed Balls and Kate Garraway.

Trisha joined Richard on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Trisha Goddard on Good Morning Britain

Speaking about her guest hosting stint, Trisha – who hosted her ITV talk show Trisha from 1998 to 2010 – admitted: “I’m not normally nervous, and that bit [hosting] I’m not nervous about. I said before we came on air this bit I’ve been shaking like a Chihuahua.”

Kate asked: “What speaking to us? Not because of us though?” to which Trisha said: “No!”

Ed said: “Trisha is used to doing the interviewing, she’s not so used to being on the other side. Is that right?”

Trisha replied: “Maybe. But also it’s about talking about really personal stuff and this is my life, I’m in the middle of it.”

Trisha spoke with Ed and Kate last week (Credit: ITV)

Trisha then confirmed she’ll be hosting GMB on Tuesday and Wednesday (August 13 and 14).

As Trisha made her hosting appearance today alongside Richard Madeley, viewers’ verdicts came pouring in. Many loved the star.

One gushed: “Lovely to see Trisha hosting this morning.”

Another said: “This makes a wonderful change.”

Meanwhile, someone else added: “What a lovely surprise to see you on the show Trisha.”

However, others weren’t so nice. One ranted: “My goodness @GMB you really are scraping the bottom of the barrel with these two. Surely there are better presenters? Turning off now.”

Welcome to the show Trisha! pic.twitter.com/YmdwyySLZs — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 13, 2024

Another added: “Really scraping the bottom of the barrel with Trish on.”

A third wrote: “@GMB scraping the barrel now with Richard ‘interrupt’ Madeley and Trish Goddard.”

Others switched off. One commented: “Switching off from GMB, don’t need to watch arrogant presenters trying to out do each other and makes themselves the focus.”

Another said: “Dreadful duo. BBC for me today.”

Trisha appeared on GMB last week (Credit: ITV)

Trisha Goddard cancer update

In February of this year, Trisha revealed that her breast cancer had returned after previously being diagnosed in 2008. She has been diagnosed with secondary breast cancer – meaning the disease started in the breast and spread to another part of the body.

Revealing why she decided to keep her second diagnosis secret for 19 months, Trisha said on GMB last week: “I was grappling with how to deal with it myself. I just wanted to work and be me.”

Sharing how she’s doing at the moment, Trisha added: “I’m okay, I’m fine. I’m getting used to be new normal which is treatments every three weeks.”

Read more: GMB hit by over 8,000 Ofcom complaints as Ed Balls under fire for ‘appalling’ interview

GMB airs weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Are you looking forward to watching Trisha on GMB? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.