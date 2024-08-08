Trisha Goddard appearing on Good Morning Britain
Trisha Goddard set to host Good Morning Britain next week more than a decade after end of talk show

Trisha will be hosting for two days

By Rebecca Carter

Trisha Goddard will guest host Good Morning Britain next week more than 10 years after the end of her ITV talk show.

The TV star, who is living with incurable cancer, appeared on GMB on Thursday (August 8) to discuss her diagnosis and how’s she doing.

She also confirmed her GMB stint while chatting with presenters Ed Balls and Kate Garraway.

Trisha Goddard smiling on Good Morning Britain
Trisha has confirmed she’ll host GMB next week (Credit: ITV)

Trisha Goddard on Good Morning Britain

Speaking about her guest hosting stint, Trisha – who hosted her ITV talk show Trisha from 1998 to 2010 – admitted: “I’m not normally nervous, and that bit [hosting] I’m not nervous about.

“I said before we came on air this bit I’ve been shaking like a Chihuahua.”

Kate asked: “What speaking to us? Not because of us though?” to which Trisha said: “No!”

Ed said: “Trisha is used to doing the interviewing, she’s not so used to being on the other side. Is that right?”

Trisha replied: “Maybe. But also it’s about talking about really personal stuff and this is my life, I’m in the middle of it.”

Ed Balls and Kate Garraway talking to Trisha Goddard on Good Morning Britain
Trisha appeared on GMB this morning (Credit: ITV)

Trisha then confirmed she’ll be hosting GMB next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Despite everything she has been through, she is back doing what she does best.

An insider has told The Sun of Trisha’s stint: “Trisha’s personal story is a real tale of determination and the perfect piece of inspiration for people going through a similar ordeal.

“Despite everything she has been through, she is back doing what she does best — getting into the thick of news and current affairs on a big show.”

During her appearance on GMB, Trisha shared an update on her health.

Trisha Goddard cancer update

In February of this year, Trisha revealed that her breast cancer had returned after previously being diagnosed in 2008. She has been diagnosed with secondary breast cancer – meaning the disease started in the breast and spread to another part of the body.

Revealing why she decided to keep her second diagnosis secret for 19 months, Trisha said today: “I was grappling with how to deal with it myself. I just wanted to work and be me.”

Sharing how she’s doing at the moment, Trisha added: “I’m okay, I’m fine. I’m getting used to be new normal which is treatments every three weeks.”

YouTube video player

GMB airs weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX. 

