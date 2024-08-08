Trisha Goddard will guest host Good Morning Britain next week more than 10 years after the end of her ITV talk show.

The TV star, who is living with incurable cancer, appeared on GMB on Thursday (August 8) to discuss her diagnosis and how’s she doing.

She also confirmed her GMB stint while chatting with presenters Ed Balls and Kate Garraway.

Trisha has confirmed she’ll host GMB next week (Credit: ITV)

Trisha Goddard on Good Morning Britain

Speaking about her guest hosting stint, Trisha – who hosted her ITV talk show Trisha from 1998 to 2010 – admitted: “I’m not normally nervous, and that bit [hosting] I’m not nervous about.

“I said before we came on air this bit I’ve been shaking like a Chihuahua.”

Kate asked: “What speaking to us? Not because of us though?” to which Trisha said: “No!”

Ed said: “Trisha is used to doing the interviewing, she’s not so used to being on the other side. Is that right?”

Trisha replied: “Maybe. But also it’s about talking about really personal stuff and this is my life, I’m in the middle of it.”

Trisha appeared on GMB this morning (Credit: ITV)

Trisha then confirmed she’ll be hosting GMB next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Despite everything she has been through, she is back doing what she does best.

An insider has told The Sun of Trisha’s stint: “Trisha’s personal story is a real tale of determination and the perfect piece of inspiration for people going through a similar ordeal.

“Despite everything she has been through, she is back doing what she does best — getting into the thick of news and current affairs on a big show.”

During her appearance on GMB, Trisha shared an update on her health.

‘They didn’t know that I had no hair, that I had no feeling in my legs.’ Trisha Goddard talks about living with breast cancer and why she kept her diagnosis a secret for so long. pic.twitter.com/GHbKnAywqu — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 8, 2024

Trisha Goddard cancer update

In February of this year, Trisha revealed that her breast cancer had returned after previously being diagnosed in 2008. She has been diagnosed with secondary breast cancer – meaning the disease started in the breast and spread to another part of the body.

Revealing why she decided to keep her second diagnosis secret for 19 months, Trisha said today: “I was grappling with how to deal with it myself. I just wanted to work and be me.”

Sharing how she’s doing at the moment, Trisha added: “I’m okay, I’m fine. I’m getting used to be new normal which is treatments every three weeks.”

Read more: GMB hit by over 8,000 Ofcom complaints as Ed Balls under fire for ‘appalling’ interview

GMB airs weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Are you looking forward to watching Trisha on GMB? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.