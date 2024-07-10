The Trouble with Maggie Cole stars Dawn French and Julie Hesmondhalgh’s friendship

Currently streaming on Netflix after first airing on ITV a few years back, The Trouble with Maggie Cole – with its all-star cast – is capturing viewers’ imaginations and attention.

The six-part comedy-drama is set in the fictional seaside village of Thurlbury – contains plenty of eye-catching scenes filmed in some of the most beautiful part of south Devon and Cornwall.

But it is the chemistry between stars Dawn French (as busybody Maggie Cole) and Julie Hesmondhalgh (who plays Maggie’s mate Julie) which has also charmed fans.

And as it turns out, that easy rapport may have stemmed from the two actresses’ real-life friendship…

The Trouble with Maggie Cole stars Dawn French and Julie Hesmondhalgh share one of many scenes together (Credit: Netflix)

The Trouble with Maggie Cole: Why Julie signed up

When The Trouble with Maggie Cole first started airing on ITV back in March 2020, former Coronation Street star Julie made it clear working alongside comedy legend Dawn was a big draw.

She admitted the series was unlike anything she normally appears in, adding: “To be honest, it was the people involved that made the decision for me.”

Describing Dawn – and fellow co-stars Vicki Pepperdine and Mark Heap – as “comedy gods to me”, Julie also hinted at being nervous of working with those she admires.

She added: “Although it can be worrying to work with people you admire for such a long time. In case they’re [blank]holes, ha ha!”

Furthermore, around the same time, Broadchurch star Julie also gushed about Dawn to the Irish Mirror.

‘Dawn French is a dream’ (Credit: Netflix)

Dawn French and Julie Hesmondhalgh are friends!

She admitted French and Saunders “was a huge part of my growing up” and said Dawn delighted her as a colleague.

Julie continued: “You wonder how guarded and protective they’ll be about opening up to new cast members. But she’s a dream. She’s just a really brilliant, open, funny, warm person.

“Sometimes when you meet very famous people there’s a little bit of a pane of glass between you and them that you can’t ever penetrate.

“Not at all with Dawn. It’s been a real joy. She proper makes me hoot and she’s so smart as well.”

Dawn French is a proper top human being and I love her.

And in speaking to the i several months before The Trouble with Maggie Cole was on the box, another warm appraisal from Julie saw her hail her comedy idol’s funny instincts away from the cameras.

“Dawn French is everything you hope somebody is when you’ve only seen them from a distance – she is a proper top human being and I love her,” Julie declared.

“Sometimes with famous people there’s a pane of glass you can’t permeate but she doesn’t have it at all – and she is piss funny!”

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Coronation Street star Julie Hesmondhalgh admits she begged for return to the cast

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.