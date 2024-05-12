UK Eurovision fans beg for return of Sam Ryder after Olly Alexander finishes 18th

UK fans of the Eurovision Song Contest were left begging for the return of 2022 superstar Sam Ryder on Saturday night. It comes after Olly Alexander finished 18th in the 2024 competition.

The Grand Final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest aired live from the Swedish city of Malmö on Saturday May 11.

Switzerland were crowned the winners having been one of the favourites from before the contest was on TV. They led throughout the voting process and were crowned victorious over second placed Croatia.

Olly’s performance did not go down well (Credit: BBC)

Olly Alexander finishes 18th in Eurovision

Despite the UK’s entrant Olly Alexander being a well-known superstar, he seemingly did not impress the voting bodies. Although the juries awarded him 46 points, putting him on the left-hand side of the leader board, the voting public gave him zero points.

Those watching at home came up with a number of theories as to why the UK did not do well. They ranged from the routine and staging being too raunchy to Olly’s vocals being below par and a potential microphone malfunction causing sound issues. One even suggested it was “sabotage”!

“What is wrong with the sound suddenly EUROVISION sabotage,” said someone on X. Another also questioned: “Hmm why is the sound different for Olly Alexander and the UK?”

Olly has yet to post to his social media accounts following the contest, but on the night he took the news of his nil points from the public in good spirits.

However, overwhelmingly many felt that it was all down to one factor: we didn’t have Sam Ryder representing!

Sam’s performance in 2022 smashed it (Credit: Eurovision)

Sam Ryder for Eurovision every year!

After years at the bottom of the table, Sam Ryder smashed his performance in 2022. He and his song Spaceman, were eventually pipped at the post and came second to Ukraine.

And now fans are convinced we need that Sam magic back again – and preferably every year!

Writing on X, one said: “Can Sam Ryder be the UK’s singer every year?”

“Sam Ryder should sing for us every year. Sorry Olly this is [bleep],” said another.

A third added: “Can we have Sam Ryder back please?”

“Sam Ryder please come back to Eurovision every year,” begged a fourth.

Many others definitely agreed, with comments of “We need Sam Ryder back” and “Sam Ryder truly was a brilliant performer”.

Dutch act Joost as banned from the final (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Eurovision controversy

The competition was hit by controversy before it even began. On Saturday afternoon it was announced that Dutch act Joost was disqualified from the competition.

The governing body of Eurovision the EBU released a statement saying: “The Dutch artist Joost Klein will not be competing in the Grand Final of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

“Swedish police have investigated a complaint made by a female member of the production crew after an incident following his performance in Thursday night’s Semi Final. While the legal process takes its course, it would not be appropriate for him to continue in the Contest.”

The EBU came were under fire over the decision and when their spokesperson was talking on the night he could barely be heard over the boos of the crowd.

Read more: Eurovision in chaos as Dutch act Joost is disqualified hours before live final