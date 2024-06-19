TV and radio star Vanessa Feltz detailed the horrific accident her daughter was involved in during This Morning today.

The former Big Brother contestant sat down with hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard on Wednesday (June 19) to reveal the incident took place while walking back home from work.

This Morning host Cat was horrified by the story (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: Vanessa Feltz on Allegra’s accident

Despite wearing trainers, Vanessa said her 36-year-old daughter Allegra “went flying on an uneven slab of pavement”.

“She hurtled through the air and we think that she hit her face as she fell on another sticking up, jagged, uneven slab of pavement,” she continued.

With Cat and Ben in complete shock, Vanessa said her daughter was “extremely badly injured” while lying in a “spreading pool of her own blood”. The incident happened last Friday (June 14) in Hendon, North West London.

The injuries were so bad, that Vanessa said they found it hard to locate where she was bleeding from.

Vanessa revealed her daughter was currently having an MRI scan due to her elbow being broken in two places. She suffered a laceration under the chin which had to be stitched up.

In addition to cuts all over her face and body, Allegra also had a black eye. To make things worse, her hand and shoulder may also be broken. After returning to the hospital that same night, Vanessa said Allegra looked like a “broken bird”.

Vanessa said she doesn’t know how many bones her daughter has broken yet (Credit: ITV)

‘We don’t even know how many broken bones she’s got yet’

Vanessa added that the lines at A&E were full of people who had also suffered a similar fall due to uneven pavements.

Ben asked Vanessa if she had received a response from the council. However, she admitted her main concern is Allegra’s wellbeing.

“We’ve been so upset and also busy with hospitals and doctors and appointments that we haven’t given it a thought yet,” she said.

“We don’t even know how many broken bones she’s got yet.”

Read more: Vanessa Feltz ‘nervous’ as she undergoes ‘horrible medical procedure’: ‘It’s going to hurt’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.