Bad Girls was one of THE trashiest and most controversial series of the late 90s and early 00s, and the cast was crammed with TV talent – so where are they all now?

The hard-hitting prison drama was, at the time, one of ITV1’s flagship shows. It followed the staff and inmates of Larkhall, a fictional women’s prison, and many of the storylines made headline news. It ran from 1999 to 2006 when it was finally axed as a result of falling ratings.

Soap fans will know that many famous faces from Emmerdale, Coronation Street, and EastEnders all made their names on the set of Bad Girls… So where are the main cast of the show now? Here’s a little update, as Bad Girls actress Victoria Alcock appears in Mr Bigstuff…

Former Bad Girls cast member Victoria Alcock as Sue in Mr Bigstuff (Credit: Sky Max)

Where are the cast of Bad Girls now?

Actress Victoria Alcock played Julie Saunders in all eight series of Bad Girls, from 1999 to 2006. Fans of the show will know she was one of two Julies, the other being her prison bestie Julie Johnston (played by Kika Mirylees).

Unlike some of their inmates, the two Julies were rather sweet. Both were popular, soft-hearted, and kind.

After leaving the show, Victoria Alcock played Susan in Combat Kids, Lorraine Stevens in EastEnders, and Denise in children’s show The Dumping Ground. From 2014 to 2018, she played Carol in the comedy People Just Do Nothing.

The 56-year-old is currently playing Val in the Alan Carr comedy Changing Ends, and Sue in the Danny Dyer Sky Max comedy Mr Bigstuff.

Former Bad Girls cast member Kika Mirylees, who played Julie J (Credit: Shutterstock)

Kika Mirylees starred as Julie Johnston

Actress Kika Mirylees, now 70, portrayed Julie Saunders’ best friend Julie Johnston. Like her co-star Victoria Alcock, Kika played the role from the very first episode in 1999, to the final episode in December 2006.

After the end of Bad Girls, Kika played Hazel Hobbs, the mother of Garry, in Easties. She also played snobby Fliss in one episode of Not Going Out.

Over the past 10 years, she has popped up in a few TV series, including Doctors, Holby City, and Mum. Her most recent TV role was as Mae Manderson in ITV drama Crime.

She is a councillor for Waverley Borough Council, and lives in Farnham.

Helen Fraser as Sylvia Hollamby in Bad Girls the Musical in 2007 (Credit: Julian Makey/Shutterstock)

Bad Girls cast now: Helen Fraser played Sylvia Hollamby

Another Bad Girls ‘lifer’, actress Helen Fraser appeared in all series of the ITV show. Helen portrayed sour-faced prison warden Sylvia Hollamby, often referred to as ‘BodyBag’ by the prisoners who mostly hated her.

Sylvia was the longest-serving prison officer on the show, and could moan for Britain.

After Bad Girls came to an end, actress Helen appeared in a handful of shows. In 2008, she portrayed Jocelyn in The Royle Family, Doris Babbage in one episode of Corrie, and Mary Star in Doctors. She lent her voice to the Minions movie, and reprised the role of Sylvia in the 2009 feature-length Bad Girls: The Musical.

Helen is now 82 years of age. She has not been on screen 2015.

Jack Ellis, seen here in Wycliffe; played Jim Fenner in Bad Girls (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Jack Ellis starred as Jim Fenner

Actor Jack Ellis, now 69, portrayed evil Jim Fenner in the cast of Bad Girls. Reader, he was a total [bleep]. Jim Fenner was the prison officer, temporary prison governor and a villainous figure who viewers loved to hate.

His character finally got his comeuppance in the penultimate series when inmate Julie Johnston murdered him. She stabbed him in the throat with an icicle, and died in front of the hanging cell where he murdered Yvonne.

After leaving Bad Girls, actor Jack portrayed Robert Ashford in Where the Heart Is, and Harry Mason in Coronation Street. Since then, he has popped up in the likes of Vera, Eight Days That Made Rome, and New Tricks. In 2018, he portrayed a Prison Governor again in three episodes of Versailles. However, he has not been on screen since playing David Anderston in one episode of Doctors in 2019.

Tracey Wilkinson, seen here in Heartbeat, played Di in Bad Girls (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Bad Girls cast now: Tracey Wilkinson played Di Barker

Actress Tracey Wilkinson played Di Barker in Bad Girls. She was best known for being Jim Fenner’s wife, who covered for him multiple times to save his skin.

Known for being naive and sympathetic to the inmates, the two Julie’s framed her for the murder of Jim Fenner.

Tracey acted sporadically after Bad Girls ended. Among her small roles, she played Margaret Bishop in one episode of Inspector George Gently, Lynne Goodwin in Doctors, Jackie Munroe in Casualty, and Wendy in Almost Married.

Perhaps her most significant role since Bad Girls came to an end was playing Mrs. Graham in Outlander, from 2016 to 2018. She also portrayed Afissa in the Orlando Bloom TV series Carnival Row between 2019 and 2023.

According to IMDb, she will soon play The Captain in the fantasy film Welcome to Paradise.

Alicya Eyo played Denny Blood in Bad Girls (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Alicya Eyo was Denny Blood

Actress Alicya Eyo played Denny Blood in Bad Girls from 1999 to 2003. The hard-nosed character was sentence to seven years for arson after burning down her children’s home. Having been in care since the age of five, Denny was a good fighter, and knew how to look after herself.

After a brief escape, Denny was recaptured in season 4, but was last seen transfering to an Open Prison.

Actress Alicya, now 48, continues to work prolifically. Between 2011 and 2015, she portrayed Ruby Haswell in Emmerdale. In 2019, she went back to jail in Clink, playing Dominique Darby, and has also popped up in Waterloo Road, Casualty, The Syndicate, and Little Boy Blue.

Most recently, in 2024, she starred as Nina in The Gathering, opposite Warren Brown.

Before EastEnders, Linda Henry played Yvonne in Bad Girls (Credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Linda Henry played Yvonne Atkins

Actress Linda Henry, 64, should need no introduction to soap fans. But before playing Shirley Carter in EastEnders, Linda portrayed Yvonne Atkins in Bad Girls.

Although she had been acting since 1982, playing Yvonne was the role that gained her the most fame. Her character was killed in 2004 by bent prison officer Jim Fenner in the series 5 finale. He blocked off the oxygen to the tunnel in which she’d been planning to escape. In a sick twist, her fellow inmates thought she’d escaped.

Series 6 started off six weeks later, when Yvonne’s decomposing corpse was eventually discovered. The prisoners were heartbroken and suspicion fell on Fenner.

Of course, after leaving Bad Girls, Linda won the role of Shirley Carter in EastEnders. She portrayed the character from 1991 to 2022. She left the soap two years ago, and has not returned to TV since.

Claire is ‘taking an extended break’ from playing Shirley, but is due to return in the future according to producer Chris Clenshaw.

Claire King as Kim Tate in Emmerdale, but she starred in Bad Girls too (Credit: ITV)

Bad Girls cast now: Claire King was Karen Betts

Like Linda Henry, actress Claire King is well known in soaps. The 62-year-old is perhaps best known for portrayed Kim Tate in Emmerdale, a role she has played on and off since 1989!

However, Claire also played governor Karen Betts in the prison drama Bad Girls from 2000 to 2004. Known for being tough but fair with the prisoners, she foolishly had an on-off relationship with Jim Fenner. Jim framed her for a hit and run, which caused her to lose her job. She returned briefly in series six when she discovered CCTV footage of him the night he framed her…

Claire continues to star in Emmerdale. She is currently facing down another enemy in the soap – this time Rose Jackson.

James Gaddas, seen here as Vinnie Sorrell in Corrie (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

James Gaddas portrayed Neil Grayling

Actor James Gaddas, now 64, portrayed Neil Grayling in Bad Girls from 2002 to 2006. Neil was the Governor (Grade 1) until he was demoted to G-Wing Governor in series 7.

The character came to a grisly end at the beginning of series 8 when he died of Legionnaire’s Disease after an outbreak in the prison.

After Bad Girls, actor James appeared has significant roles in Dogtown, Doctors, Emmerdale, and Hollyoaks. More recently, in 2024, he will play Lindsay Calder-Marshall in the Sister Boniface Mysteries.

Sharon Duncan-Brewster started out in Bad Girls (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images)

Bad Girls cast now: Sharon Duncan-Brewster starred as Crystal Gordon

Actress Sharon Duncan-Brewster, 48, portrayed Crystal Gordon in Bad Girls from 1999 to 2002. Crystal was sentenced to 12 months for persistent shoplifting. She was later returned to Larkhall after being found guilty of harbouring escapees Shell and Denny.

Sharon could well be Bad Girls’ biggest success story. As well as playing Lisa in Award-winning series Top Boy, she portrayed Fran Baxter in the iconic Russell T Davies series Years and Years, Roz Marchetti in Sex Education, and Tula Quik in Intergalactic.

However, her most notable role must surely be playing Dr. Liet Kynes in the epic film Dune: Part One.

Debra Stephenson as Jeni Sinclaire in Holby (Credit: BBC)

Debra Stephenson as Shell Dockley

Actress Debra Stephenson, 52, was another OG Bad Girls character, joining the cast from the very first series in 1999. However, she left in 2005 (although she did not appear in series 4).

Debra played Shell Dockley, one of the most memorable characters in the ITV prison drama. Shell was Top Dog of G-Wing in Larkhall prison. She was sentenced to life imprisonment for torturing and murdering a girl who had an affair with her boyfriend (by tying her up and setting her on fire). Violent, ruthless, and a bully, her only friend was Denny.

From 2004 to 2006, Debra went on to portray Frankie Baldwin in Corrie, before portraying Jeni Sinclaire in Holby City. Her last screen role was as Anita Luttrell in Mrs Brown’s Boys in 2023. The mum-of-two has also retrained as a yoga teacher.

Bad Girls was THE IT drama to watch (Credit: ITV)

Who else starred in Bad Girls on ITV?

The ITV drama featured way too many cast to feature here over its eight series. But some of the names you’ll definitely recognise include Sid Owen, Colin Salmon, Amanda Barrie, Andrew Scarborough, Stephanie Beacham, Kellie Bright, and Kate O’Mara.

Zoe Lucker, who went on to play Vanessa Gold in EastEnders, portrayed Tanya Tucker in three episodes of series six. Tanya was an infamous character in Footballers’ Wives. In a rare treat for fans, the two shows enjoyed a crossover in 2006.

The glamorous – and unscrupulous – footballer’s wife arrived at the prison for possession of Class A drugs.

Between 2003 and 2006, Dynasty star Stephanie Beacham portrayed Phyllida Oswyn, opposite Corrie star Amanda Barrie‘s Beverley Tull.

A young Joanne Froggatt portrayed Rachel Hicks in series 1. Of course, she’s now known for Downton Abbey, Liar, Angela Black, and Sherwood.

Former EastEnders actress Luisa Bradshaw-White – aka Tina Carter in the BBC soap – portrayed Lorna Rose for one series in 1999.

Emmerdale star Nicole Faraday played Snowball Merriman in series 4 to 5, Eastie actress Kellie Bright played Cassie Tyler in series 4, and Dream Team’s Dannielle Brent played Natalie Buxton from series 6 to 8.

Meanwhile, Nicola Stapleton – who played Mandy Slater in EastEnders – portrayed Janine Nebeski in series 7 through to 8. Guilt’s Ellie Haddington played Joy Masterton (series 7 to 8), Silent Witness’ Colin Salmon starred as Rowan Dunlop (series 8), and Amanda Donohoe was Lou Stoke (series 8).

Why did Bad Girls end?

ITV axed the prison drama Bad Girls after eight series. A spokesperson said the show, set in Larkhill womens’ prison, was being shelved “to keep ITV refreshed and relevant for the modern audience”.

They added: “It has been terrific show for us over the years, performing consistently in the peak-time schedule.”

Bad Girls tackled hard-hitting storylines, including rape, child abuse, murder and drug addiction. The final series featured a Muslim prisoner whose husband was a suspected terrorist bomber.

At the time of its ITV end, a pilot of the programme was being developed in the US. Although it never quite made it to air.

All eight series of Bad Girls are currently available to watch on ITVX. Victoria Alcock stars in Mr Bigstuff on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at 9pm on Sky Max.

All eight series of Bad Girls are currently available to watch on ITVX. Victoria Alcock stars in Mr Bigstuff on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at 9pm on Sky Max.