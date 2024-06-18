Vito Coppola and Dianne Buswell swerve Giovanni Pernice question in awkward This Morning moment

Stars of Strictly Vito Coppola and Dianne Buswell avoid answering a question about Giovanni Pernice during their This Morning interview.

The dancing pros appeared on the ITV daytime show on Tuesday (June 18) to promote the show’s upcoming series. Both Vito and Dianne made last year’s finals with Vito winning the Glitterball trophy with former Corrie star Ellie Leach.

Before announcing which celebrities will be taking part in this forthcoming series, Strictly has remained in the headlines, especially due to allegations made about Giovanni Pernice.

The Italian dancer has denied “abusive” and “threatening” behaviour allegations. It comes after his 2023 dancer partner Amanda Abbington reportedly developed PTSD from the show. Other dance partners are said to have come forward too.

An investigation surrounding the allegations is currently still ongoing.

Vito Coppola and Dianne Buswell avoid mentioning Giovanni on This Morning

Earlier this month, it was announced Giovanni will not be competing in the next series.

As the investigation with Giovanni continues, Vito and Dianne were asked by host Ben Shephard if they would be changing their approach with their celebrity partners this year. following the exit news.

Initially dodging the question, the pair expressed their excitement for Amy Dowden’s return after being diagnosed with cancer. They also stated they were excited to return for the show’s historic 20th anniversary.

After Ben asked the question in another way, Dianne insisted she changes her “teaching style with every celebrity I’m given”.

“They’re all so different they all have different qualities about them and it’s about getting to know them and you really do understand how to teach them in the right way,” she continued.

“So it changes year on year, I think that’s why I love it so much. It’s so interesting, it’s never the same. I love that part about it.”

‘Our way of teaching is mirroring’

Vito also didn’t mention Giovanni and revealed how he chooses to teach his celeb partner.

“Our way of teaching is mirroring so I know who I have in front of me and we are able to adapt our way of teaching,” he said.

“It’s like a dress, on you it’s completely unique. This one is not going to be the same as last year.”

