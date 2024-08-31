Clare Balding previously admitted she can be “infuriating to work with” – and we’re guessing that’s not good news for her Paralympics co-host Rose Ayling-Ellis.

TV presenter Clare is back on screens today (August 31), along with EastEnders star Rose, to host Paralympics Paris 2024.

However, while Clare is a firm favourite with viewers, she previously admitted she can be a pain to work with sometimes.

Clare admitted she can often ‘change running orders’ while hosting (Credit: ITV)

Paralympics host Clare Balding ‘infuriating to work with’

In an interview from 2013, Clare was quizzed about her “worst character trait”.

It’s terribly irritating.

Speaking candidly, Clare revealed: “God, I can be annoying. I question things a lot: ‘Why are we going here?’ ‘Do we have to do this now?'”

She added to MailOnline: “I can be infuriating to work with because I change running orders around and start bringing in questions or ideas that aren’t on the agenda. It’s terribly irritating.”

So how will her partnership with Rose pan out? Time will surely tell…

Clare Balding hosting Paralympics for 7th time

Clare is returning to host the Paralympics this year, and speaking about her comeback, she shared her excitement.

“This is the seventh Games I’ve been to and worked on and out of all the events I do, I think the Paralympics has the greatest power to change the world at large, it’s about more than just what’s happening on the field of play,” she told Channel 4 ahead of the Games.

“But also, since the first Games I went to in 2000, the level and depth of talent has increased so much.”

Clare will be joined by Rose (Credit: Channel 4)

Rose Ayling-Ellis making history at Paralympics

Meanwhile Rose is making history at this year’s Paralympics as the first deaf presenter to host a sports programme live on British TV.

Talking about the feat, EastEnders star Rose explained: “It is really exciting that I am the first deaf person to host a live sports TV show.

“People seem to think that hosting a show is also to do with hearing, but now I’m here to prove that doesn’t have to be.”

Watch Clare and Rose host Paralympics Paris 2024 on Saturday (August 31) at 3:00pm on Channel 4.

