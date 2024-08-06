Will Young has opened up about his Strictly Come Dancing experience and revealed why he left the show.

The Pop Idol winner, 45, appeared on the BBC dance show in 2016. However, after three weeks, he had to pull out of the series.

At the time, he cited personal reasons for his exit. Now, in a new podcast interview, Will has explained why he really dropped out.

Will Young on Strictly experience

Speaking to Rylan Clark on his How To Be In The Spotlight podcast, Will said: “I tried to pull out of it, but I was sort of pressured to do it.

“It was sort of like, ‘Well, if you pull out, the BBC will never work with you again.'”

He continued: “That was one of the things that was said to me, so I did it, but I knew I wasn’t well enough. You know, when you’re getting flashbacks and all those kind of things, for me, it was agoraphobia.

“So agoraphobia was really bad for me. So literally throughout that stage, I didn’t even know where I was. I’m on that show. If you ever watch it back, I was not even in the room.”

Will danced with pro Karen on the 2016 series of Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Will was paired with pro Karen Hauer on the show. At the time of his Strictly departure, Will said: “To be a part of Strictly has been a long time ambition of mine.

“I have found a creative partnership with Karen that has been the most wonderful thing to experience.

“Unfortunately, I am leaving the show for personal reasons. I leave with joy in my heart that I have been able to take part in one of the most loved shows on British television.”

