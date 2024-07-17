All the stars ‘backing’ Graziano Di Prima and those supporting Zara McDermott as Strictly scandal ‘escalates’

Since it came to light that Graziano Di Prima had been axed from Strictly Come Dancing over claims of gross misconduct toward Zara McDermott, rumours have swirled.

Both Graziano and Zara have since taken to social media to have their say, leaving fellow star-studded names to offer support. It’s recently been claimed that a third Strictly pro dancer has been named as a “person of interest” in the investigation into training methods on the show.

But who has supported who? It appears that plenty of celebs have already shared their support for both stars.

Celebrities have flocked to the defence of both Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima (Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Graziano Di Prima allegations

News that dancer and choreographer Graziano has left Strictly broke over the weekend, due to his alleged mistreatment of former dance partner, Zara.

Graziano’s exit comes shortly after the BBC began looking into “wider” issues than Giovanni Pernice on Strictly. The star has since issued a statement, where he stated that he “deeply regrets the events that led to [his] departure from Strictly”. He also vowed to “share [his] story” when “the time is right”.

On Tuesday (July 16), Zara also broke her silence. She admitted that she “wrestled with fear” of speaking out.

In wake of their statements, several celebrities have spoken out too with some supporting Graziano and others rushing to support Zara.

But who has shown support to who?

Susannah Constantine

Journalist and What Not to Wear star Susannah Constantine starred on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, where she competed with Anton Du Beke. The TV personality and author is well-known for sharing her opinions and with the topic of Graziano and Zara, her approach was no different.

Susannah made a gesture of support in the comment section of Graziano’s statement post. She wrote: “What the helll??? You were always so sweet, kind, funny and thoughtful to me Graziano. Be true to yourself. Cream always rises to the top. Loads of love.”

However, according to reports, she has since deleted the comment.

Susannah Constantine had shared her support for Graziano (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Catherine Tyldesley

Former Strictly contestant and Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley starred on the show in 2019, where she competed alongside Johannes Radebe. They were the fifth couple to eliminated.

Catherine has also made her stance on the matter public, as she exclaimed her thoughts in support of Graziano on social media. She said: “What nooooo,” followed by several broken heart emojis.

She continued: “You are the kindest, incredibly talented, most gentle man… I’m so sorry. Sending you so much love x”

Catherine Tyldesley danced with Johannes Radebe on Strictly in 2019 (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Kelvin Fletcher

Emmerdale veteran Kelvin Fletcher shared a simple yet powerful symbol of support with Graziano on Instagram. In the comment section of Graziano’s statement, Kelvin simply shared a red love heart emoji.

Kelvin starred on the 17th season of Strictly, where he danced with Oti Mabuse. Kelvin ultimately won the series, after beating CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual in the final.

The star is best known for depicting Emmerdale’s Andy Sugden, who played from 1996 until 2016.

Kelvin, pictured here with fellow pro Janette Manrara, won series 17 of Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jess Davies

Capital Radio host Jess Davies often shares her thoughts on women’s rights, feminism and misogny online, so it makes sense that she flocked to the comment section of Zara’s recent Instagram post to make her thoughts known.

She slammed fellow social media users for “victim blaming” Zara and penned: “The victim blaming towards Zara McDermott after it was revealed her Strictly Come Dancing partner Graziano had been physically and verbally violent towards her shows how conditional people’s support is towards women.”

She also commented on Zara’s most recent Instagram post: “It’s truly wild how people’s support towards women is conditional to whether they’re fans of their abuser. The victim blaming here is shameful and shows exactly why so many women are afraid of speaking up. Sending support your way Zara!”

Capital star Jess Davies has supported Zara McDermott (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Laura Vaughan

Reality TV alumni Laura Jayne Vaughan rose to fame during Married At First Sight UK in 2023. She has since raked in 120Kk followers on Instagram with her meticulously curated content.

Laura appears to also be supporting Zara, as she encouraged her to continue being a “voice” for those with similar struggles.

She penned on Zara’s page: “Keep being the voice.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Jayne (@laurajayvaughan)

Nancy Xu

Strictly professional Nancy Xu shared her own gesture of support to Graziano on her Instagram page. After the allegations were shared, Nancy reportedly shared a clip of herself dancing with Graziano to Reach by S Club 7. The footage was taken during the Strictly: The Professionals live tour earlier this year.

Last year, Nancy danced alongside showbiz legend Les Dennis. She got her first celeb partner in 2021. Nancy finished in 4th place along with Rhys Stephenson in 2021. In 2022, she danced with Will Mellor. The pair snagged a spot in 5th place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nancy Xu Xi (@nancy_xuxi)

Katya Jones

Strictly star Katya Jones also shared her support for Graziano. She simply liked the post of his statement. Her ex-husband and fellow Strictly alumni Neil Jones followed suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katya Jones (@katyajones)

Neil Jones

Neil Jones also liked Graziano’s statement on Instagram, hinting at his support for the Italian dancer.

Katya and Neil split in 2019 (Credit: Alucard / SplashNews.com)

Katya and Neil reportedly share a close friendship, despite parting ways in 2019. Their split came months after photos of Katya kissing celebrity dance partner Seann Walsh surfaced.

