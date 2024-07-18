Zara McDermott left ‘bleeding’ after pleading with Graziano Di Prima over painful dancing injury

Strictly star Zara McDermott recently broke her silence following allegations against her pro partner Graziano Di Prima.

The reality star previously dubbed the opportunity of being on Strictly Come Dancing her “childhood dream”.

However, new claims have seen her dance partner Graziano Di Prima being accused of gross misconduct against her – resulting in his exit from the programme.

During her time on Strictly, Zara documented the training process and how gruelling it can be for the celebrities training.

Zara McDermott on Strictly training

The stunning TV personality joined last year’s series where she was partnered up with Sicilian pro, Graziano Di Prima. The duo looked to get along. But in recent days, it has been alleged that Graziano kicked, hit and spat at her during rehearsals.

Zara even suffered a painful accident that left her bleeding during training. At the time, Zara shared a snap of her injury and wrote to social media: “Half my toe has come off tbh.” [Sic]

The Love Island alumni later explained in an interview that it was due to her intense training that her foot was left with a bloody injury.

Speaking to The Sun in September 2023 at the Who Cares Wins awards, Zara apparently said: “Graziano told me not to go for the heels but to dance in men’s shoes at the start. I told him, ‘It’s not working, I need to take them off’ and he said, ‘No, no you’re fine.'”

Zara went on to allege how she pleaded with Graziano. She is said to have claimed: “I said honestly it’s hurting. And I took them off and my feet were bleeding. I was like, ‘I told you. I am not being dramatic!'”

Reports claim that Zara was left with only three toenails after competing in the competition, likely due to a similar injury.

Strictly news

Following Graziano’s shock exit, a PR expert has predicted there will be ‘worry’ behind the scenes at Strictly.

“I think there must be a lot of worry behind the scenes among the pro dancers,” Nick Ede, brand and culture expert, exclusively told ED!

“This could tarnish their reputations and their earning capacity too,” he added.

Amid the allegations, Graziano took to social media to have his say. He wrote to Instagram: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.

“Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it’s best for the show that I step away. While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can’t discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.”

He continued: “I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally.

“When the time is right I will share my story.”

Meanwhile, Zara said she has “wrestled with the fear of opening up – I was scared about public backlash”. She added: “I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming.

“But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I’ve gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.”

