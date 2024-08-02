The One Show’s Alex Jones looks stunning as she shares plunging swimsuit selfie

The One Show presenter Alex Jones has treated her followers to a snapshot from her sunny escapades in France.

Renowned for her charismatic screen presence on BBC’s The One Show, Alex took to Instagram this week to share a rare swimsuit selfie.

Alex Jones shared a swimsuit snap from her vacation (Credit: Instagram)

The One Show star Alex Jones shares holiday pics

Sporting a stylish khaki green one-piece with a daring plunge, the star channelled summer chic as she soaked up the rays.

The selfie – posted to her Instagram story – showed the 47-year-old presenter stretched out on her side on a sun lounger.

A carefree Alex had her brown locks tied back in a ponytail, while a pair of dark sunglasses perched atop her head.

Alongside the selfie, Alex wrote: “3 hours of playing Olympics in the pool has taken its toll.”

‘On our way to Corsica’

This vacation comes in the wake of Alex announcing she would be stepping away from The One Show momentarily to spend quality time with her family and move house.

She took to Instagram to explain her brief online absence to her followers. Citing the lack of signal after moving as the reason, Alex also shared some details of her much-needed vacation.

“Good morning. I’m sorry, I’ve been a little bit quiet but we’ve had no signal at all,” she said in an Instagram story.

“But we really love it [the house]. We’ve done lots of unpacking which is good.”

The star then revealed their next holiday destination. “But we are now on our way to Corsica for a couple of days.” Her children could be heard off-screen during the clip.

This vacation coincides with a programming shift back at the BBC. The One Show will be taking a brief hiatus during the Paris Olympics Games.

Co-host Roman Kemp informed viewers of the temporary sign-off, saying: “Enjoy the Olympics, see you on the 12th of August.”

Alex is taking a temporary hiatus from The One Show (Credit: Cover Images)

‘We feel very lucky’

The presenter recently shared a huge life update with her followers, before then sharing details of her new family home.

“We made it and are completely delighted with the new house. Thank you so much for all your messages of support over the last few weeks,” she gushed on Instagram.

The accompanying post was an image of Alex and her husband Charlie Thompson kissing in their new garden.

She went on to explain her reasons for moving out of West London – including the desire for her children to have “space to play outside and to grow up in nature”.

She concluded the post by writing: “It took nearly 4 years of searching to find the one. It feels like she was waiting for us to find her. We feel very lucky.”

