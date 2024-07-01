Chef James Martin once shut down rumours he was “married with three kids” after the claim circulated online.

The star, who graces our screens on July 1 for his ITV show James Martin‘s Great British Adventure, once discussed the different rumours he has seen about himself online.

One rumour about James’ private life claimed that he was married with children.

James once addressed a rumour about his personal life (Credit: ITV)

Chef James Martin on marriage rumours

When asked about the strangest rumour he’d ever heard about himself, James told GQ magazine in 2019: “The latest one: ‘He’s lost seven stone, he’s gone vegan, and he’s married with three kids.’

“None of which I’ve done! It’s some journalist who can’t find the info so has just bloody made it up.”

This Morning regular James has previously discussed marriage and explained why he probably would not tie the knot.

James recently split from his ex-girlfriend Louise Davies. He has reportedly since struck up a romance with Kim Johnson.

James has previously spoke about marriage (Credit: SplashNews.com)

During a 2000 interview, James said his future plans were “certainly not to marry”.

He told Daily Echo at the time: “My future plans are certainly not to marry, settle down and have kids – not for the short-term, anyway. I want to keep having fun.

“I just couldn’t face settling down, getting married, and ‘doing the norm’ – I couldn’t think of anything more boring!”

He added: “I just like doing things at the drop of a hat. I like being single – it’s good.”

Meanwhile, in 2019, James explained why marrying has never interested him.

James reportedly split from Louise earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He told Sunday People: “It doesn’t interest me in the slightest, mainly because I’ve catered for so many weddings, really. I admire people who do it, that’s fine, but I’m quite happy. I don’t need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I’m more than happy thanks.”

In March, reports claimed that James had split from partner Louise after 12 years together.

According to reports, James is now dating personal trainer Kim.

James Martin’s Great British Adventure airs on Monday July 1 from 2pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

