Dawn French previously opened up about her fears of being lonely following the breakdown of her 25-year marriage to Lenny Henry.

TV favourite Dawn – who narrates Channel 4’s Secret World Of Crisps today (August 11) – and Lenny first met back in 1980. The pair then tied the knot in 1984 – and adopted their daughter, Billie, in 1991.

However, after 25 years the pair couple in 2010. And in an old interview, Dawn shared a “sad” confession about loneliness.

The pair announced they had broken up in 2010 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dawn French ‘thought she would be on her own’’ forever after Lenny Henry split

After splitting from Lenny, Dawn found love again with Mark Bignell. She ended up marrying therapist Mark in 2013. And speaking to Closer, Dawn revealed she wasn’t looking for love when she met Mark.

“I 100% thought I would be on my own – but that didn’t bother me. I was enjoying having time to myself,” she said.

Dawn French ‘not sentimental’

“I thought it would be sad if I didn’t have a cuddle with somebody again… but I didn’t need to live vicariously through a man and I didn’t need a knight in shining armour, I’m not sentimental like that. And then of course that is when I met him, just a couple of days later.”

Dawn and Lenny married in 1984 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Painful’ split

Lenny met Dawn when he was a member of The Comic Strip. They married in 1984, and adopted their daughter, Billie, in 1991. In 2010 they announced they were separating and their divorce was finalised that same year.

Opening up about the break-up, Lenny revealed it was a “painful” time. He told the Express: “There’s generally a situation where one partner wants the marriage to finish more than the other.

“I think maybe one of us did, then the other one did, and then the other did over a period of time and then in the end we thought, oh, actually maybe we both do. We knew it wasn’t possible to continue.”

Secret World Of Crisps airs on Sunday (August 11) at 6:00pm on Channel 4.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: The Trouble with Maggie Cole stars Dawn French and Julie Hesmondhalgh’s friendship

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.