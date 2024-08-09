This Morning star Dr Scott Miller was recently taken to hospital in “a lot of pain” and has been suffering from two disc bulges.

Earlier this week, the vet, who regularly appears on the daytime show, said he spent the night in A&E with a back injury.

Dr Scott said he was undergoing an MRI for “the worst back pain I’ve ever experienced in my life”.

In an update, Scott was reunited with his rescue dog Mango after remaining in hospital this week.

Alongside a video of him in a hospital bed, Scott said earlier this week: “Currently I’m in a lot of pain and have spent the night in A&E.

“The staff have been amazing, so attentive and kind as I received pain medication, examinations and soon an MRI for the worst back pain I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

In the video, Dr Scott also said he couldn’t “stand up at the moment” due to the pain.

In an update a couple of days later, Scott said: “After an MRI I have two disc bulges hence the intense pain and inability to walk, but it is non-surgical which is in fact good news. So I have a road of recovery ahead of me without scalpels which is a relief, but the hard work is to come.”

Dr Scott on Instagram

In a new video shared to his Instagram on Thursday, Dr Scott said the hospital staff were helping him to reunite with Mango.

He wrote: “Mango came to visit me in the hospital today and what a tonic it was!! Thanks for my wonderful old friends Ali and Nathan for conspiring to reunite me with my new fur baby, after nearly five days of enforced separation while dealing with my dodgy back.

“Love is a healer, and hopefully that applies for both me and him. Big love all and fingers crossed I’ll be home tomorrow.”

In the video, Dr Scott is seen being wheeled outside where little Mango was waiting for him.

He then enjoyed cuddles with his pooch as he gushed: “Thanks guys.”

In the clip, Dr Scott looked to be in pain as he winced going over bumps in the wheelchair.

Fans expressed concern for Scott as one said: “Really hope you’re feeling better soon. You must be in so much pain.”

Another wrote: “Gosh you look in pain! Sending you lots of get well wishes.”

Someone else added: “Can tell in your eyes how much pain you’re in, hope you feel better soon.”

