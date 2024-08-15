Edith Bowman, who is on Celebrity MasterChef tonight (Thursday, August 15), has had an interesting love life to say the least.

From rumours of a ‘lesbian’ romance with This Morning star Cat Deeley to nearly ending up with Countdown host Colin Murray, here’s an inside look at the 50-year-old’s love life…

The DJ is on the show tonight (Credit: BBC)

Edith Bowman love life: ‘Lesbian’ romance with Cat Deeley

Edith and Cat – who had a podcast together and worked together for many years – were once rumoured to be in a relationship.

However, there weren’t any truths to the rumours, as Edith explained during an episode of Angela Scanlon’s Thanks a Million podcast in 2022.

“Cat Deeley and I, who are still really good mates, we started MTV at the same time and we’d spent so much time just hanging out and going out,” she explained.

In 2002, they travelled across the US for the BBC show, Roadtripping.

“We came up with the idea [while] watching Thelma and Louise one night with a bottle of wine going, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to do a show like this?'” Edith then said.

“We were really good mates, and we are really good mates still. And it was like, ‘Oh, Cat and Edith are in a lesbian relationship’,” she then said.

Cat and Edith were left baffled by lesbian romance rumours (Credit: ITV)

Edith denies Cat Deeley romance rumours

The rumours were sparked when Edith and Cat were snapped leaving a bar together in each other’s arms.

“Photographs of us kind of holding each other up, coming out of the Met bar or whatever was because we were p****d it wasn’t because we were like, licking each other’s faces off!” she said.

“We are in love, but as friends kind of thing, It’s so bizarre.”

Edith then went on to describe the pictures as being “intrusive”.

Colin Murray would have been Edith’s ‘second choice’ (Credit: Channel 4)

Edith Bowman on potentially dating Colin Morgan

Back in 2009, during an interview with The Daily Record, Edith admitted that if she hadn’t got with her husband, she would have dated Colin Murray.

Edith and Countdown host Colin hosted the Edith and Colin show for three years together for between 2003 and 2006. It aired on BBC Radio 1.

Edith had a flirtatious relationship with her co-host during their time on the show.

“I love Colin and loved working with him. We kind of fuelled the ‘will they, won’t they’ thing,” she said.

“The truth is, though, if I wasn’t with a child and we were both single by the age of 40 I would probably have ended up with him.”

Edith Bowman and husband Tom Smith tied the knot in 2013 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Edith Bowman and husband Tom

Since 2005, Edith has been in a relationship with The Editors singer Tom Smith. The Editors have released seven albums, with two of them going platinum.

In 2008, they welcomed their first child, a son called Rudy Brae Bowman. In 2013 they also welcomed another son, Spike Bowman Smith.

They tied the knot in 2013. They used to live in London but moved to Gloucestershire just before the pandemic.

Celebrity MasterChef airs tonight (Wednesday, August 15) at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

