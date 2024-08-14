English football star Ella Rutherford, who plays for Ipswich Town, has shared a sweet birthday message with new Loose Women panellist GK Barry.

The striker took to Instagram to seemingly hard-launch their romance with a smitten statement. Grace and Ella could be seen snuggling up in a string of cosy snaps which makes their relationship very clear…

GK Barry’s new girlfriend Ella Rutherford has ‘confirmed’ their relationship (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

GK Barry dating football player Ella Rutherford

Ella wished Grace a happy 25th birthday on Monday (August 12), with a heartfelt message on her Instagram story. She shared a collage of snaps with Grace and penned: “Happy Birthday babe, I love you more and more every day,” alongside a pink heart emoji.

One snap saw the pair cosying up at Ocean Beach club in Ibiza and others showed the pair grinning for selfies and embracing each other in a number of ways – including Grace playfully pretending to bite Ella’s head!

Podcast star and new Loose Women panellist Grace has previously shared an insight into their blossoming romance with viewers, explaining how they met and how their relationship has unfolded.

She previously said on her Saving Grace podcast: “I saw her Instagram and I thought ‘hello!'”

GK Barry news

The star has previously explained how Ella is her first female partner and even stated that she wouldn’t go back to dating men. She told her podcast listeners: “I feel like I’ve been missing out. I feel like I went very wrong with men. I don’t like men anymore – I will never go back to a man. God forbid. Yeah, I just love it. I just love it.

GK Barry’s fans speculated that her new love could be England representative Ella Rutherford (Credit: YouTube / Bristol City Women’s football club)

“I feel like I’ve got spring in my step. I feel like I’m glowing. It’s the lesbian glow. I’ve got it. And yeah, that’s my life update.”

Just last week, Grace joined the Loose Women panel, where she gave a further glimpse into her new relationship. Without naming Ella, she gushed: “First date, she moves in, never left, love that for us!”

We might be seeing a lot more of Grace. Recent reports speculated she could be in the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here 2024 line-up!

“GK is hugely popular with the younger generation and is sharp and quick witted which would translate well to chats around the campfire with other celebs,” a source told The Sun.

ED! has contacted GK Barry’s representatives for comment.

