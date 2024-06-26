Celebrity England football fans such as Olly Murs and Martin Kemp weren’t impressed with the Three Lions’ Euro 2024 performance against Slovenia last night (Tuesday June 25).

Following their 1-0 win over Serbia and 1-1 draw against Denmark, Gareth Southgate’s team finished their group stages with a nil-nil stalemate against Slovenia.

England’s progress hasn’t made for thrilling viewing so far, but they have made it through to the last 16 after finishing top of the Group C table.

But for some of England’s critics, it seems results aren’t enough. And with every wannabe pundit and their dog offering their takes on social media as to how how Gareth should do his job, the likes of Piers Morgan haven’t been shy in indicating they know best.

England have played boring football at Euro 2024 so far – is that Gareth Southgate’s fault? (Credit: YouTube)

England at Euro 2024: ‘Snoozing ‘ell’

Ahead of yesterday’s match, Olly Murs shared a snap with his Instagram fans showing him in an England away shirt.

With a serious expression on his face in the image, Olly captioned the post: “We’re ready for it.”

However, following the first half, it seems Olly was ready for the game to be over.

Posting another Story selfie making out like he’d been dozing during the first half, he added: “Snoozing ‘ell.”

Olly Murs stands up for England (Credit: Instagram)

Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp, meanwhile, seemed frustrated by a perceived lack of passion on the pitch.

Maybe the Lionesses could take over in Germany…

He posted on social media this morning: “Shall we check the rules… maybe the Lionesses could take over in Germany… Show the guys how to roar!!!”

Olly Murs pretends to be asleep to make his point (Credit: Instagram)

‘Way too slow’

Piers Morgan, on the other hand, admitted he was baffled by what he’d been watching.

“England’s problem is the pace of our play. Just way too slow. It’s so bizarre given the speed, drive and fluency the same players exhibit for their clubs,” he wrote.

Piers also indicated criticising England is part and parcel of being a fan – and still gave his backing to the manager.

He posted: “Southgate whining about the supposedly ‘strange environment we’re playing in’ was very weird. The environment is same as normal: play well, get praised, play badly, get criticised. End.”

Piers also added: “Anyway, we’re top of the group, have avoided a big opponent on Sunday, and are now just 4 games from glory. It’s coming home!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Rest Is Football (@therestisfootball)

‘I’m trying to put a positive spin on it’

Additionally, BBC football host Gary Lineker had opinions to offer on his podcast. The Slovenia game was broadcast on ITV and so he didn’t reflect on the game live on telly.

Having previously described the performance against Denmark as “[blank]”, Gary said he thought the first half against Slovenia was “really dreadful”.

However, he did see some light at the end of the tunnel.

Gary added: “I think there were downsides but I think there were real positives, particularly, I thought, when Cole Palmer came on.”

Reflecting on how the team is “unbalanced”, Gary went on: “I’m trying to put a positive spin on it. What I did see in the second half was energy and I haven’t seen energy, apart from the first half an hour of the first game, in the other performances.”

The England team play in their next Euro 2024 match on Sunday (June 30).

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: England fans concerned over Harry Kane’s ‘struggle’ statement in TV interview as Gary Lineker weighs in after draw with Denmark

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.