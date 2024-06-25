In an exciting update, reality TV star Gemma Collins has announced on Instagram that she has just introduced a new member to her family!

The TOWIE star took to Instagram yesterday to share the news with her fans.

Gemma shared an image of a fluffy golden-brown Pomeranian sitting on her knee. In the caption, she gushed: “So excited to tell you about my new fur baby. I’m thinking to call him GUCCI.”

Alongside the Instagram post, Gemma shared some more snaps of her puppy on her Stories. In a series of videos, fiancé Rami Hawash can be seen cradling and cuddling the tiny dog.

So excited to tell you about my new fur baby.

Fans took to social media to share their excitement for the star.

“What an absolute cutie!!” One fan gushed.

Gemma has announced the arrival of a new puppy in her family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“What a surprise I can’t believe it super cute,” another commented.

Many fans also shared some ideas for names. “Tbh, he looks more like Dolce to me,” one mused.

A second fan wrote: “He looks more like a Louis to me.”

“Teddy suits him he looks like a cute teddy bear,” a third made her own suggestion.

This is Gemma’s second dog – she adopted Whippet Blue back in September 2023.

Gemma Collins has added a second puppy to her family. (Credit: Cover Images)

Gemma Collins on Strictly

In a recent interview with the MailOnline, the former Dancing On Ice contestant expressed her desire to join the cast of Strictly Come Dancing.

“Who wouldn’t want to do Strictly?” She queried.

“I want to learn to do a Rumba and show everyone, these hips don’t lie as Shakira said. I can dance, honey, I love to dance, I could win. Listen, I still think there’s a lot of outrage if someone is overweight, they just presume that you can’t move. But I can do the splits, I can kick my leg, and shake my booty.”

She claimed that “people would love it” if she were to compete. However, Gemma added that she would never “beg” to join the show.

“I know what I bring to the table. It’s only in their interest and benefit to book me,” she said.

