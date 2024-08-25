Helen Flanagan has a new partner, two years on from her split from Scott Sinclair, it’s been reported.

The Corrie actress and her footballer fiancé Scott – who share three kids – split back in 2022. Helen has been single since and is currently taking part in E4’s Celebs Go Dating.

However, it appears she’s found her new Mr Right, with claims they’ve been dating since May and she’s “smitten”.

Helen Flanagan reportedly brought her new partner to her recent birthday party (Credit: Cover Images)

Helen Flanagan ‘smitten’ with new partner

According to The Sun, Helen is dating Robbie Talbot, a 44-year-old former non-league footballer.

Robbie attended her recent 34th birthday party and, according to reports, the pair arrived together and looked very happy.

A source claimed: “Helen’s absolutely smitten. They look so good together. She deserves to be happy after everything she’s been through recently. She’s tried to keep things out of the public eye, but that’s become difficult as their feelings have grown for each other.”

They then added: “Helen made no secret of her new relationship at her party, but it is still early days.”

-footballer Robbie has two kids of his own

It’s also said that the pair have enjoyed a romantic break at a swanky hotel in Liverpool, where Robbie is from.

Robbie retired from playing football in 2004 after a car accident that almost cost him his life. He later went into coaching. It’s reported that he has two daughters from a previous relationship.

Helen with her eldest daughter Matilda, who she shared with ex Scott Sinclair (Credit: Cover Images)

‘I’m attracted to manly men who are older’

It would come as no surprise if Helen, 34, was dating older man Robbie, given that she’s previously said they’re her type on paper.

“I’m very attracted to manly men who are older and understand I’m a mum. I tend to go for 40 upwards,” she said. Helen then added: “Most of all, he needs to be a decent, good person.”

ED! has contacted Helen’s reps for comment.

Read more: Helen Flanagan admits ‘difficult’ relationship with ex Scott Sinclair

