Katie Price’s ex claims she cheated on him with sports star ‘who rubbed shoulders with Prince William’

In latest Katie Price news, her ex Carl Woods has claimed she cheated on him with a sports star with links to the Prince of Wales.

Carl said he “felt sick” after former glamour model Katie reportedly admitted to having sex on a night out in August 2022.

Additionally, it is reported WhatsApp messages indicate mum-of-five Katie admitted to having a liaison with the former international sports star while Carl stayed at her home.

Carl Woods has alleged Katie Price slept with someone else when they were together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price news: Model’s apology to Carl Woods

She is reported to have told him: “I can’t argue, it’s my fault. I’m sorry, I’ll always love you.”

The Sun’s report goes on to claim the alleged unidentified figure “has rubbed shoulders with royalty over the years”.

The tabloid names King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry as being among those the sports star “has spoken highly of”.

Carl, meanwhile, said he decided on speaking out after he was accused of cheating on her in her new book. He denies this claim.

They became a couple in early 2020 and got engaged 10 months later (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘She had me hook, line and sinker’

Instead, Carl insists he was left ‘hating himself’ over Katie’s alleged behaviour. He claimed he couldn’t tell anyone – not even his family or friends – for fearing of looking stupid. Furthermore, Carl added he also resented himself for trying to forgive, forget, and move on.

“But she had me hook, line and sinker. I fell madly in love with her and she did whatever the [blank] she wanted,” he added.

Carl added: “She’s got a narcissistic personality, that’s just what it is. She tread carefully with me and was half-kind. She gave some opinions. I’m not gonna go down as I’m the dog and she’s really devastated because she was the dog.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@carljwoods)

ED! has contacted a representative for Katie Price for comment on The Sun’s story.

A spokesperson for Katie told The Sun: “Kate is happy and in a positive place, therefore we don’t see the need to comment on past relationships any further.”

