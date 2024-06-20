Katie Price makes plastic surgery vow as she prepares for 17th boob job and sixth facelift

In the latest Katie Price news, the reality star has opened up about wanting more cosmetic surgery as she prepares to go under the knife yet again.

In the past, she has had a variety of procedures, including rhinoplasty, a silhouette facelift, veneers, lip fillers, Botox and multiple boob jobs.

The former Celebrity Big Brother winner reveals she aims to look like a human Bratz doll (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price: ‘I will never stop with this surgery’

In a new interview with the MailOnline, Katie admitted that she “will never stop with this surgery,” stating that her end goal is to “be a Bratz doll”.

“It’s my body and I do what I want to do. That’s how it should be, our body, your choice. The difference is I talk about it. There’s a lot of people out there who hide [what they’ve had done],” she said.

“My mum says: ‘You’re ridiculous, blah, blah, blah, getting tattoos, doing surgery. I’m like: ‘Yes, mum. I’m the middle child. You’ve got to have one child that doesn’t do everything conventional!’ I am me, and I’ll always do it.”

Katie revealed she is planning on having her 17th boob job and sixth facelift in the next few months. However, she is trying to “find time to do it”.

Katie insists she’s put her eldest daughter Princess off having surgery (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie has put Princess ‘off surgery for life’

Now that Katie’s oldest daughter Princess Andre is 16, questions have been raised about whether she is interested in having surgery.

According to Katie, “Princess knows she’s beautiful” and that “she doesn’t need anything doing”.

The former Celebrity Big Brother winner insisted she has “put her off surgery for life, which is a good thing”.

“When you have surgery, people see the before and after pictures and they don’t get to see what happens in between, but Princess has seen,” Katie explained.

