A Place in the Sun presenter Laura Hamilton is dating a married businessman, a tabloid news report claims.

According to MailOnline, property expert Laura, 42, has been seeing CEO James Pettigrew, 44, since January.

James is said to be the boss of a services and maintenance company called Prospero.

It is claimed to be her first romance following the announcement of her split from husband Alex Goward in 2022.

The former couple, who married in 2012, share son Rocco and daughter Tahlia together.

Laura Hamilton is reportedly dating James Pettigrew (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Laura Hamilton ‘spending all her time’ with new boyfriend

MailOnline indicates unnamed sources have suggested James and Laura have been ‘spending all their time’ with one another.

However, it is also claimed his reportedly estranged wife was “unaware” he was dating Laura when they started seeing each other. The report goes on to claim James and Jackie Pettigrew are currently divorcing.

Laura has been dating James since January.

The insider alleged: “Laura has been dating James since January and they spend all their time together.

Alex Goward and Laura Hamilton, pictured here in 2018, were married for 10 years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“While Laura has been single since splitting from her ex-husband, James is still married, and their relationship has caused his estranged wife Jackie a lot of hurt and upset.

“She was unaware of their romance in the early days and is now going through a painful divorce, with her priority being to protect her two daughters.”

Additionally, the source added Laura and James are “fully committed to each other and making this work long term”.

ED! has approached a representative for Laura Hamilton for comment. Jackie Pettigrew declined to comment to MailOnline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAURA HAMILTON (@laurahamiltontv)

‘I’m a complete romantic’

In 2023, Laura shared how she had been enjoying some “great dates”.

However, she admitted the ‘chemistry’ hadn’t always worked out.

“Usually after two dates I know he isn’t my Prince Charming and then I don’t think it’s fair to waste anyone’s time,” she said.

Laura added: “I’m a complete romantic. For me, it’s all about chemistry and a genuine connection.”

