Laura Hamilton on finding her ‘Prince Charming’ following husband split: ‘Trust is everything for me’

Laura Hamilton previously opened up about finding her “Prince Charming” following her split from her husband.

The property expert is a firm-favourite on TV – having been a part of Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun – which airs on Wednesday (June 5) – since 2012.

Away from the flashy properties and sun-soaked locations though, Laura’s love life hasn’t exactly been a walk in the park.

Back in 2023, and a year after her shock marriage split, the TV star opened up about dating – revealing what she is looking for.

The TV star and ex split in 2022 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Laura Hamilton and husband split in 2022

In 2022, Laura split from husband Alex Goward after 10 years of marriage and 13 years together. The pair share two children together – Rocco and Tahlia.

A year later, Laura gave an update on her dating life during an interview with The Sun. And it appears she was determined to make sure the next man in her life is her Prince Charming.

Chatting to the publication at the time, Laura admitted she’s been enjoying some “great dates” including theatre trips and “lovely” restaurants.

The former couple share two children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Laura Hamilton on finding her ‘Prince Charming’

But unfortunately for Laura’s potential suitors, she shared how she gets the ‘ick’ “quite quickly.” And once she’s got it, she is “done”.

Laura explained: “Usually after two dates I know he isn’t my Prince Charming and then I don’t think it’s fair to waste anyone’s time. If it’s not a ‘[expletive], yes’, it’s a ‘No’.” I’m a complete romantic. For me, it’s all about chemistry and a genuine connection.”

It has to be someone who I can be myself with, and is my best friend.

As for what is the biggest thing she’s looking for? Trust. Laura added: “It has to be someone who I can be myself with, and is my best friend — and trust is everything for me. It always has been, and I don’t think that is much to ask.”

Laura and Alex split

In January, when the split was announced, Laura took to Instagram, sharing an image that read: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”

Laura wrote: “This isn’t something I ever thought I’d be saying but, after 13 years of being together Alex and I have separated. Our children are and always will be our number one priority and we would respect privacy for our family at this time.”

A Place In The Sun airs on Wednesday (June 5) on Channel 4 at 4:00pm.

