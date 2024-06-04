Loose Women anchor Ruth Langsford is said to be “hopeful” of finding her happily ever after. It comes amid claims she can see herself returning to the world of dating following her split from Eamonn Holmes.

Ruth and Eamonn announced they are divorcing after 14 years of marriage in a joint statement late last month.

And now it’s been claimed that Ruth is leaning on TV son Rylan Clark following the break-up.

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford is said to have planned some nights out with Rylan Clark (Credit: Splash News)

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford ‘leaning on Rylan’

In June 2021, Rylan split from husband Dan Neal. After their break-up, Rylan was hospitalised and attempted to take his own life. However, seeing him come out the other side of his heartbreak and start dating again has inspired Loose Women star Ruth.

It’s claimed that, seeing Rylan happy and back on the market has given Ruth hope that she might meet someone new. And she’s said to be keen on finding her own happily ever after.

A source claimed to Closer: “With Rylan having been in Ruth’s shoes, it’s been extremely comforting for her to have the support of someone who knows exactly what she’s going through. Especially going through it so recently himself.”

Ruth hasn’t given up on the dream of finding her happily ever after, it’s claimed, following her split from Eamonn (Credit: Splash News)

‘Taking her mind off things’ and a new man?

They also shared Ruth’s plan to “take her mind off things”. The source alleged: “The pair have also planned some fun nights out on the town to let their hair down and take Ruth’s mind off things.”

The source then went as far as to allege that Ruth can see herself settling down with a new man.

“She’s determined to get through this divorce as amicably as possible and remains hopeful it’s not too late for her to settle down again.”

