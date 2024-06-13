Lucy Mecklenburgh has shared a wedding update with her fiancé Ryan Thomas following his recent 40th birthday celebrations.

The couple jetted off to Portugal with their family and friends recently to mark Ryan turning 40 on June 10.

Now that the birthday celebrations are over, Lucy has teased some exciting wedding news.

Lucy addressed her wedding to Ryan (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas

The couple, who have two children together, got engaged in 2019. Ryan popped the question during a romantic break in Italy.

Lucy invited her Instagram followers to ask her questions in a Q&A today (June 13) and one person wanted to know about wedding planning!

Now that all the 40th birthday planning is over, maybe we will look at venues.

They asked Lucy: “When is the wedding?”

Lucy replied alongside a photo of her and Ryan looking loved-up: “The weekend felt like a mini wedding!

“It was a really good trial wedding haha, we have definitely took a lot from it that we would want/not want for our wedding.”

She added: “Now that all the 40th birthday planning is over, maybe we will look at venues.”

Earlier this year, Ryan – who won Dancing On Ice 2024 – opened up about when they plan to tie the knot.

He told the Mirror back in March that they’ll set a date when they stop having children. The former Coronation Street actor also joked at the time: “She turned up in a wedding outfit to Dancing On Ice and I said, ‘Darling this isn’t your moment.'”

Ryan and Lucy got engaged in 2019 (Credit: Cover Images)

In 2021, Lucy had told OK! that wedding planning was on the “back burner” as they raised their son Roman. The couple have since welcomed their daughter, Lilah.

The former TOWIE star told the publication: “It’s definitely on the back burner. It’s been a tough year for everyone and with us having a baby, it’s definitely not a focus.

“We just don’t know how long it’s going to be until the world feels a little bit more normal. We’re going to wait until everything calms down and we’ll start planning. It’s something exciting to look forward to.”

