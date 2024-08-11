A heartbroken Matt Baker has shared the sad news that his family dog has died.

The TV favourite shared the news on his Instagram account this weekend. Alongside a video montage of the black Labrador, Annie Matt shared details of his loss.

Matt shared the sad news this weekend (Credit: Channel 4)

Matt Baker news: TV star announces family tragedy

Taking to his Instagram on Sunday (August 11), Matt said: “Sad to say we’ve said our goodbyes to Annie our beautiful Lab.

The only time they break our hearts is when they leave us

“She helped me and Nicola raise our kids and we owe her so much – just pleased we were all with her at home.”

Saying his final farewells, Matt added: “I’m sure you’ll agree the reason we all love our dogs so much is, because the only time they break our hearts is when they leave us.”

Matt Baker fans show support over sad news

Matt’s pet-loving followers were quick to offer their condolences.

One person said: “So so sorry to hear your sad news. It truly is like losing one of the family. But remember – between Hello & Goodbye there was so much love.”

Fans rallied around the TV presenter (Credit: ITV)

‘So sorry to hear this’

Someone else added: “Pets are such a blessed treasure to have in our lives and having to say goodbye (no matter how often you’ve done it already) is never easy. They give and teach us so much! May her memory continue to bless you.”

Run free lovely Annie. Sending lots of love

A third penned: “So sorry to hear this. Annie was a beautiful dog. I remember Matt talking about Annie on the very first rickshaw challenge! How she was named Annie because her birthday was on your wedding anniversary. Run free lovely Annie. Sending lots of love.”

Matt Baker and dog Annie

Annie came into Matt’s life in 2012 after his previous dog, Meg passed say the previous year.

“We discovered a massive bone tumour on her [Meg] hip and we faced the tough decision to have her put down,” Matt said back in 2012 on Countryfile.

She’s a very loving dog and enjoys just being with you

He went on: “It was so hard saying goodbye after all the years we’d spent together. We all really missed her, so we decided that we needed to get another dog.

“Annie’s also fantastic with the kids and they love her to bits. She’s a very loving dog and enjoys just being with you,” Matt gushed.

