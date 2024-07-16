Matt Willis and Emma Willis, who live in Hertfordshire, have shared many glimpses of their home over the years.

Fans have had numerous opportunities to peek at how the celeb couple – whose sprawling pad is reportedly worth £1.7 million – and their three children live, as Emma and Matt have often uploaded home-based snaps to social media.

Furthermore, viewers of the 2023 documentary taking a closer look at Matt’s battle with addiction and how it affects his loved ones will also have spied inside the Willis household.

But as well as these chances to find out more about the home presenter Emma – who fronts Cooking With The Stars today (July 16) – and Busted star Matt reside in, she has also previously opened up about some very quirky features contained within.

Enjoying family time with their children in the smart kitchen (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Inside the home of Matt Willis and wife Emma

The interiors appear very tasteful, if muted, with shades of white, teal, grey and silver throughout their home.

Fixtures and furnishings similarly are very clean and uncluttered, and exemplify how the couple have created a modern and stylish base for their nearest and dearest.

A view of their home’s grounds as Matt Willis sits down in the dining area (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Viewers of Fighting Addiction will recall how the kitchen and open plan dining area are central to how the Willis’ spend their time together.

The high ceilings, cream walls and a marble-topped kitchen island demonstrate sophisticated taste. But the double fridge covered with children’s doodles also remind anyone observing that this is ultimately a family space.

Emma has previously said: “We have got quite a good-sized kitchen. As we knew we would spend a lot of time there, we put a sofa and a TV in there so we could make sure we could all still be together. I wanted the kids to be able to chill out if we were cooking. We wanted to make it useful for the whole family, not just Matt and I.”

But what else can be found inside?

The Willis home has impeccable furnishings (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Massage table

Speaking in April 2022, Emma admitted she’d invested in a massage table, which she considered a bargain for her home.

She admitted to Housebeautiful.com that it was a “great investment” for the health benefits, but “is not the best thing to look at”.

However, it does fold away – and that’s probably why we haven’t seen it!

The home is very tastefully decorated (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Old helicopter seating

Emma also reflected on some upcycled pieces she’s installed in their home, including a big metal letter ‘A’.

She revealed plans to insert strip lighting and fix it to son Ace’s wall.

But another “cool” piece Emma and Matt have is a piece of military equipment!

She said at the time: “Matt just bought an old helicopter chair that he has put on a wooden base with wheels. It’s like an office chair now!”

Matt Willis and Emma Willis invited viewers into their home as part of the Fighting Addiction documentary (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Giant memory box

Additionally, even though their storage looks very neat, the couple do keep old mementoes.

Asked about her most treasured possession, Emma said: “I’ve got an old reclaimed chest with my initials on the outside, which Matt got me for Christmas.

“It’s my memory box, so I’ve got my wedding dress inside, the kids’ first haircuts, their teeth, and wristbands from the hospital with ‘baby Willis’ written on them. It sounds a bit weird, but when their teeth fell out they went in the memory box. I just hope one day I don’t open it and find my dress has been eaten by moths!”

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: ‘Vulnerable’ Matt Willis admits ‘hard’ time following criticism from wife Emma

Catch Emma on Cooking With The Stars today (July 16) on ITV1 at 2pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.