‘Vulnerable’ Matt Willis admits ‘hard’ time following criticism from wife Emma

Matt Willis has opened up about the constructive criticism he has received from wife Emma, whilst acknowledging his struggles with ADHD.

The Busted star opened up about the topic on his On the Mend podcast, where he interviews inspiring people from “all walks of life” and those who have “hit rock bottom”.

Matt doesn’t shy away from revealing his own set backs and flaws – especially when it comes to his struggles with ADHD and addiction.

Matt Willis asked wife Emma for feedback on his behaviour

Matt candidly explained how he recently asked for some constructive feedback from “my friends, colleagues, even Emma”.

However, it seems receiving the feedback proved very difficult for him. He explained: “I have all the best intentions in the world, but I think this is an ADHD trait. I go ‘bah, bah, bah, this is awesome,’ and then I don’t follow through on those plans.

“I don’t do what I say I am going to do. And that came from two people who I work with who, you know, and that was letting not only myself down but my team down. That was something which didn’t sit well with me.”

He continued: “You come up with this criticism and you can do nothing with it. You just go ‘Oh, that sucks that I’m like that,’ but I was like ‘alright, how do I do that?'”

Matt Willis has opened up about criticism he received from Emma Willis (Credit: Splash News)

Matt then explained he is trying to explore how to get to his end goal without giving up on the plans he proposes.

He added in the caption: “This was a hard but much-needed episode… I asked some of the closest people in my life for constructive feedback. From my friends, colleagues, even @emmawillisofficial [eyes emoji].

“Being this vulnerable was a huge step out of my comfort zone but it’s such an important part of my self development.”

Matt’s new tattoo tribute to his TV star wife

Matt’s confession comes day after the You Said No hitmaker unveiled a tattoo of his Big Brother host wife. However, it didn’t appear to go down well with his fans…

Matt shared to Instagram: “Happy Anniversary @emmawillisofficial … I love you more than ever. 16 years and it keeps getting better,” he wrote in his caption.

Matt also credited the tattoo artist, writing: “Thanks @tomftattoo for your amazing work and fitting me in just in time for today. #anniversary #love.”

Matt’s new ink is a picture of Emma wearing a dress and posing, tattooed onto the back of his calf.

Some fans weren’t so convinced however, with one writing: “Is that meant to be Emma?”

“Who’s the lady in the tattoo?” another questioned.

“Fantastic gesture, but that is not winning Ink Master,” a third added.

