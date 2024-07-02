Ranvir Singh takes break from GMB amid illness as she admits ‘I’m trying to get better’

Ranvir Singh has told fans she’s “trying to get better” as she takes a break from GMB.

The TV star, 46, is off ill from Good Morning Britain. But she’s determined to get better for the General Election results.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Ranvir took the opportunity to tell fans about pre-recorded TV appearances she has this week amid her illness.

Ranvir Singh on GMB

Alongside a video of the Countdown set and pics of her on the show, Ranvir explained: “I’m off @gmb ill right now… trying to get better for General Election night.

“But a few weeks ago I had the bucket list moment of being in Dictionary Corner with @susiedent on the one and only #Countdown.”

She added: “I’m on everyday this week at 2pm @channel4… I loved it!”

Ranvir said she’s off GMB this week ill (Credit: ITV)

Ranvir Singh on eating habits

Elsewhere, the presenter recently opened up on Instagram about her eating habits.

She said in a candid post: “I have a very deep rooted compulsive eating/food addiction type experience with eating… since I was about 12. Nutrition education is only the very LAST piece of a complicated, messy, life-long jigsaw that I’ve struggled to solve.”

Ranvir continued: “The biggest issue is learning how to feel every single human emotion without the aide of food to get me through.”

TV’s Ranvir recently opened up about her eating habits (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ranvir said that “takes a long time and a lot of hard work”. She said: “I desperately want to break the cycle of weight loss and weight gain. But more importantly to remove the awful grey cloud that I know so many of you like me have constantly hanging over your head.”

The Strictly Come Dancing star added: “I just wanted to share this with you. It’s probably TMI. But I just don’t want any of you who are struggling with food to see me and think ‘other people find it easy, so I’m just a failure.’ Which is how I’ve spent almost my entire life.”

