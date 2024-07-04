Roman Kemp on ‘part of his life he’d never want back’: ‘It’s really vicious’

Television and radio star Roman Kemp might have an in-demand career. However, there is one avenue he’s glad he never pursued further.

While Roman is the son of famous singers Martin and Shirlie Kemp, he has managed to forge his own path. He previously hosted the breakfast show on Capital FM and presented the BRIT Awards earlier this year alongside Clara Amfo and Maya Jama.

Currently, Roman regularly hosts BBC’s The One Show.

Roman Kemp signed a record deal

Just like his mother Martin and Shirlie, Roman almost pursued a career in music.

During an appearance on Auto Trader’s Show on the Road podcast, Roman revealed that he signed a record deal in his teens.

While taking his GCSEs, Roman worked a Saturday job and came across a management company that asked if he played an instrument.

“Yes, I said, I can play guitar. My dad used to teach me, I can play bass guitar,” he told them.

“I was offered sessioning gigs and I said, yeah, let’s do it. I signed that record deal, which was what’s known as a 360 deal. So you’re just the record label’s [bleep] for a better phrase. And I learned a lot,” Roman continued.

From the experience, he learned that the job is “really vicious” and “really not very nice.”

“It’s not for me. That is not a part of my life that I would ever want back.”

Roman would love return to work in football (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I’d love to work in football again’

Before becoming a regular face on television, Roman started out in football.

When he “couldn’t get a presenting job,” he decided to become a cameraman where he filmed football content for other people.

started in football. I wanted to do anything I could and I couldn’t get a presenting job, so I was like, all right, I’ll be a cameraman.

When a presenter suddenly dropped out, Roman stepped in and “must have done alright because I carried on.”

He then ended up in radio but admitted that he would “love to work in football again.”

