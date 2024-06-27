Ruth Langsford reportedly feels “terribly guilty” over seeing Eamonn Holmes “frail”.

Eamonn and Ruth, 64, announced their marriage split in May after 14 years married. They share son Jack, 22.

Eamonn, who suffers from chronic pain, recently attended the TRIC Awards and issued a health update. He admitted he’s on “borrowed time” as he used a walking aid.

Ruth reportedly feels “guilty” over “frail” Eamonn (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes latest

According to Bella, a source claimed that seeing Eamonn, 64, “frail” has been “torture” for Ruth.

The insider added: “Even though she has every right to live her life and do what is right for her – she’s convinced the public will see her as abandoning Eamonn in his time of need as he struggles with his health.”

They also said: “Pals have begged Ruth not to be so hard on herself and to take everything in her stride and as slowly as possible. Ruth knows in her heart that she hasn’t done anything wrong – she’s just a very kind and sensitive soul who is grappling with her new normal while still wishing Eamonn all the best.”

She’s convinced the public will see her as abandoning Eamonn in his time of need.

ED! has contacted reps for Ruth for comment.

This week, GB News star Eamonn was out for the TRIC Awards as he used a walking frame at the event.

Eamonn and Ruth announced their split in May (Credit: Cover Images)

Eamonn Holmes health update

Speaking to the Mirror, Eamonn said of his split from Ruth: “It’s too early to say [about their relationship in the future] but I hope we can still be friends.”

He also said of his health: “I wasn’t going to come, but I’ve got this new chair with all these gadgets.” He then said he feels like he’s on “borrowed time”.

At the event, Eamonn’s show GB News scooped up the award for Best News Broadcast. Accepting the award on stage, Eamonn said: “I had an operation a year and a half ago, and two things went wrong so I have two things in my back I don’t want. So I’ll happily accept this.”

Eamonn has suffered from health issues for several years now (Credit: Cover Images)

Eamonn has struggled with chronic pain for several years now.

Back in 2016, Eamonn underwent a double hip replacement in an attempt to remedy chronic hip, leg and back pain.

Then, in 2021, a scan revealed he had mysteriously dislocated his pelvis which had also caused three slipped discs. As a result, Eamonn underwent further surgery in September 2022.

Later in 2022, he fell at his home whilst recovering and underwent another operation on his shoulder.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes shares his ‘hope’ over Ruth Langsford split

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.