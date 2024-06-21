Stacey Solomon has ruffled feathers on Instagram after taking a clip of her pet ducklings living it up at her house, Pickle Cottage.

The TV star took to her Instagram to show off the new additions to her family as they settled in and took a dip in Pickle Cottage’s idyllic pool.

Although some fans loved the adorable display, others questioned whether it was really a good idea…

Stacey Solomon ducks

Pickle Cottage appears to be quite the place to live – with six children running around, dogs, a huge garden, a pool and now ducklings!

Stacey showed off just how great it can be with a sweet video where her pet ducklings enjoyed the sunshine and took a swim in the outdoor pool. They even got pool-side “service” as Stacey treated them to a hand fed snack and a glass of water!

Stacey detailed to social media just how much her new pets are enjoying the dreamy outdoor pool. She penned: “It’s their pool now.

“We let the ducks have the first swims in the pool before we put the chemicals in & clean it. Hope this brightens up your feed today…

Stacey Solomon welcomed new additions to her house (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

“I could watch them play all day it’s so beautiful. Joe’s fuming the ducks get better poolside snack & drink service than him.”

Plenty of fans of the TV personality took to the comments to share their delight at the clip. However, some weren’t so convinced…

One wrote: “With chlorine in the pool not a good idea.”

Another questioned: “What if they go in after you put chemicals in?”

A third chimed in: “How will you stop them once the pool is treated?”

Meanwhile, other social media users were quick to defend Stacey’s actions…

Fans gushed over Stacey’s latest family update (Credit: Cover Images)

Stacey Solomon defended over ducklings

One loyal follower said: “They are getting a pond and an area for themselves, fenced off so won’t be able to get to the pool.”

Another agreed: “Stacey knows what she’s doing, THERE ARE NO CHEMICALS IN THE POOL.”

A third stated: “You do not know the preventative measures that are/will be put in place. I’m certain the family have everything under control.”

A fourth praised: “Living the dream at a 5* all inclusive at Pickle Cottage Resort.”

“Awww this is so cute and look how much they have grown,” said another.

Stacey is a duck mum!

In May, Stacey shared a reel to her Instagram, revealing the latest animals to come and live with at her Swash-Solomon abode. She also shared that Luisa Zissman was the one who gave them to her.

Stacey said: “I’ve always wanted to be a duck mum. I hope I’m as good a mumma as you, Luisa Zissman.”

On her grid post, Stacey wrote: “Welcome To Pickle Cottage Little Ones. We are so excited to love you and we hope you love living here and being a part of our crazy family.”

She also asked for help with naming her new feathered friends. Stacey said: “We have no idea what to call our new babies yet, so any suggestions welcome.

“Honestly wanted to make our garden home to ducklings for so long so thank you Luisa Zissman for giving us the opportunity to raise your hatchlings.”

