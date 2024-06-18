Stacey Solomon facing ‘big decision’ over her future with Joe: ‘She realises it’s now or never’

Mum-of-five Stacey Solomon recently said that a move to the States “would be so cool” – but what would it mean for her relationship with husband Joe Swash?

Stacey and Joe tied the knot in 2022, and share three young children together. Stacey also has two sons from previous relationships, while Joe has a son with his ex. The family live at Pickle Cottage in the Essex countryside.

However, with global superstardom seemingly on the cards for Stacey, it’s said she fears how her “big decision” could impact Joe and the kids.

Stacey Solomon could be set for a move Stateside with Joe and the kids (Credit: Splash News)

Stacey Solomon eyes America

Earlier this month, Stacey surprised fans when she opened up about a potential US move.

She excitedly confessed it would be “so cool” to crack America after catching the eye of Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon. Reese’s production company Hello Sunshine makes Stacey Solomon’s Renovation Rescue for Channel 4.

When asked if she’d move to the States, Stacey said: “Oh my God, that would be so cool, wouldn’t it? What would I do with the kids though? We’d have to all go!”

Now, a source has chimed in, saying the move Stateside would be a “dream” for Stacey. However, she has some “reservations” about taking the plunge.

‘Reservations’

“While it would be a dream come true to move to LA and become a star in the US, Stacey has her reservations about how life would change. It’s been a long-term dream of hers and the idea has been on her radar for a while. But she’s worried about Joe and her family. It’s a big decision but she’s started to realise that it’s now or never,” the alleged.

The source went on to add that Joe has told Stacey he’s “behind her whatever she decides”. Moreover, if an “incredible opportunity” does come up, he reckons they “should consider it”.

“With five kids, it’s not something they can just jump into. So Stacey has vowed that Joe and the children come first. And, no matter how great the offer may be, she won’t do anything unless it’s 100% right for all of them. She’s adamant she can’t leave the kids or Joe behind,” she said.

Joe backs Stacey and is ‘proud’ of what she’s achieved (Credit: Splash News)

Stacey Solomon worried about impact on relationship with Joe

As well as worries about how it could impact their kids, Stacey is also said to be concerned about her relationship with Joe. He doesn’t have a regular presenting or acting job here in the UK and, if Stacey’s career skyrockets in the States, she’s “worried about it creating a power struggle”.

“Stacey’s worried about it creating a power struggle between her and Joe and is concerned it could lead to some resentment on Joe’s part if she becomes a big Hollywood star. Of course Joe is incredibly supportive of Stacey and is so proud of everything she’s achieved. But if they move to the US, his career will very likely be put on hold. He’d be a ‘nobody’ out there, and Stacey fears it could create issues, which is obviously the last thing she wants,” the source concluded.

ED! has contacted Stacey’s reps for comment.

