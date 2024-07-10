Stacey Solomon shows off scar after accident as she models new white bikini

Stacey Solomon gave her Instagram fans a glimpse of an injury as she modelled a new white bikini last night.

Telly fave Stacey, 34, took to social media yesterday (July 9) to promote her summer clothing range.

And as she showed off her favourite piece, the Sort Your Life Out host shared further details about the accident that caused the scar on her stomach.

Stacey Solomon shares her new collection on Instagram

Mum-of-five Stacey related back to a mishap that occurred earlier this year as she plugged a two-piece swimwear set covered in prints of oranges.

She declared the bikini her “favourite” of all the clothing on display, and a design she “pushed so hard for”.

“I think they’re so pretty and I love it,” Stacey told her fans.

“I really hope that everyone loves it as much as I do.”

But as Stacey moved towards the mirror she was using to film her selfie, she seemed to become preoccupied.

And that’s because she spied the blemish – the result of a nasty burn – was evident across her middle.

Stacey highlighted the red line mark by saying: “Ooh, look at my scar!”

Back in April, Stacey previously explained how she’d injured herself while baking bread at her Pickle Cottage home.

Stace recalled at the time that retrieving the loaf from the oven too rapidly meant the tray it was baking on touched her midriff.

Stacey, who’d been wearing gym kit at the time, compared her discomfort to being stung. She also asked her followers for tips on how to soothe her pain.

Every time I bend down, I’m like: ‘Oooh!’

“It’s right on the bloomin’ crease of my tummy as well. As like every time I bend down, I’m like: ‘Oooh’,” she said.

‘It’s not going any time soon’

And in her recent upload, Stacey harked back to the accident.

“It’s from where I, remember, when I pulled the oven tray out,” in her bikini video plug.

Stacey continued: “It’s not going any time soon.” She also joked about pulling in her stomach muscles which made it “look like I’ve got a six pack”.

She concluded: “You’ve got to make the best of every situation. Anyway, I digress. This is the bikini of my dreams.”

