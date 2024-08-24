Strictly star Johannes Radebe previously shared the horrific final words his friend heard before he was murdered.

The dancer, who is openly gay, grew up in Zamdela, South Africa and left home aged 12 to move 50 miles away in Johannesburg, to live with a family who had a dance school.

However, Johannes – who is on Saturday Kitchen today (August 24) – once revealed it wasn’t until he was 31 that he discussed his sexuality with his mum Jacobeth. And the decision came following the tragic murder of a friend.

Strictly star Johannes recounted the murder of a friend (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Johannes Radebe on coming out to his mum

In an interview from 2022, Johannes candidly opened up about the horrific murder of a friend – who was gay.

That could have been me. Because I’m gay.

Talking about coming out to his mum, the Strictly star said: “We addressed it after the passing of a friend of mine. She said: ‘Did you hear about Puli?’ I said: ‘He was murdered because he is gay.'”

Speaking to The Mirror, Johannes went on to share the heartbreaking last words his friend heard. Johannes said: “The last words he heard was that he was a f****t.

“‘That could have been me. Because I’m gay.’ She [his mum] said: ‘You are my son and nothing changes.'”

Johannes was bullied as a youngster (Credit: ITV)

Johannes recalls bullying ordeal

Strictly favourite Johannes previously revealed he experienced verbal and physical abuse for his perceived sexuality while at school. In an interview with The Guardian from 2023, he elaborated on his past ordeal.

“I had to duck and dive,” the star explained. He went on: “It was horrid. They used to say to me: ‘Oh, sissy boy.'”

Johannes claimed he would give the cruel bullies the same energy back, but only if they were far away.

According to Johannes, the abuse could sometimes be physical as well as verbal. He said it wasn’t rare for one of the other pupils to punch him.

Despite such vicious attacks from his school-year peers, Johannes revealed his mum’s support got him through this period.

Watch Johannes on Saturday Kitchen on Saturday (August 24) at 10:00am on BBC One.

Read more: Strictly star Johannes Radebe emotional as he reveals why his family missed first night of his tour

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.