Strictly star Johannes Radebe has told how his family were forced to miss the opening night of his House of JoJo tour at the iconic London Palladium due to visa issues.

Johannes’ family, including his beloved mum Jacobeth, were due to fly over from South Africa for the dancer’s big night.

However, his plans were scuppered when visa issues meant his loved ones were unable to fly into the UK.

Strictly star Johannes Radebe handed family blow

Johannes kicked off his House of JoJo tour on May 4. And he had hoped that his family would be in the audience to watch the show.

However, according to The Sun, the Strictly star choked up as he told the audience his family were unable to travel to the UK in time for the opening night of his new show after struggling to get visas.

I was hoping that they were going to be here this evening.

Johannes said his mother and siblings missed out on his big night at the London Palladium.

“I was hoping that they were going to be here this evening, but [they can’t] because of visa issues,” he said. Choking back tears, he said: “Don’t even start.”

‘She’ll make it to Liverpool’

However, he added that he hopes they’ll make it to an upcoming date on his House of JoJo tour.

“But it’s fine, she’ll make it to Liverpool,” he said.

Liverpool is the last date on Johannes’ tour, with the dancer performing his final show at the Empire Theatre on June 2.

‘My queen has finally landed’

Back in 2022, Johannes revealed that his mum had visited him in the UK for the first time after conquering her fear of flying.

Posting two pictures on social media of the pair at Buckingham Palace, no less, Johannes said: “After many years of building the courage to fly, my queen has finally landed.”

