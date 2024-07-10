Strictly host Tess Daly, 55, has revealed she was left extremely emotional after saying goodbye to her eldest daughter, Phoebe, 19, when she left home for university.

The teenager recently moved out, leaving the Strictly Come Dancing presenter heartbroken. Phoebe is the eldest of two daughters Tess shares with husband Vernon Kay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

Tess Daly on daughter Phoebe heading to uni

In an interview with Hello!, Tess revealed that the milestone hit her hard. She said: “I remember when she first went, with all her bags and her first frying pan… a plate for one, knife and fork for one. I was heartbroken just dropping her off and waving goodbye.”

She added: “I remember sobbing all the way back down the motorway, because she’s my baby, my first-born. I’m her best friend, it really broke my heart.”

The mum-of-two also admitted that navigating the teenage years can be tricky, but said: “I’m lucky, as I’ve got two really good girls. You have to negotiate those teenage moods and hormones. For me, every step along the journey of parenting has been precious.”

Phoebe recently stepped out on the red carpet with dad Vernon (Credit: Splash News)

Tess and Vernon’s family history

Tess and husband Vernon became parents to Phoebe in 2004, a year after tying the knot in Norwich, Vernon’s hometown.

In 2009, second daughter, Amber, joined the family.

The couple met in 2001, on the set of Channel 4’s T4, with Tess describing their first meeting as “explosive”.

The glamorous duo have one of the longest-running marriages in showbiz, overcoming Vernon’s sexting scandals in 2010 and in 2016 to become stronger than ever.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay on their wedding day in 2003 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Surprise vow renewal

In 2020, during the 20th season of I’m a Celebrity…, Vernon revealed that the loved-up couple had celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows, with Phoebe and Amber as bridesmaids.

He shared details about the secret ceremony during a campsite chat with Giovanna Fletcher and confessed that he planned the romantic gesture as a surprise for Tess.

This year the couple celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary, and Tess admits she still thinks Vernon is “wonderful”. Discussing their happy marriage with Hello, Tess said the secret is being “completely comfortable together” She added that they “get along and it’s just easy”.

Strictly’s 20th anniversary

Tess will be back on our screens this autumn, when Strictly Come Dancing returns for its 20th anniversary series.

After Giovanni Pernice quit the show earlier this year, Aljaz Skorjanec has announced he will return for the 20th series, after a two-year break.

Giovanni announced his departure from the show after a string of allegations about his behaviour from former dance partners.

The 20th series looks set to be the biggest yet, with number of big-name contestants reportedly lined up to take part. Watch this space to find out more about the contestants when they are announced.

Read more: Tess Daly stuns in swimwear on break away

Leave us a comment on our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think or this story.