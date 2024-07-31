The Bachelor’s Hailey Merkt dies aged 31 as her family hail her ‘strength, grace and courage’

The Bachelor legend Hailey Merkt has sadly passed away aged 31, following a battle with leukaemia.

The TV star shot of fame when she appeared on Season 21 of the show in 2017. During the stint, she competed for Nick Viall’s heart – but ended up getting eliminated during the second week.

However, on Tuesday (July 30) it was confirmed that Hailey died – with her family hailing her “strength, grace and courage”.

The reality star has sadly passed away (Credit: YouTube)

The Bachelor star Hailey Merkt dies aged 31

The news of The Bachelor star Hailey’s passing was revealed via a post on her Instagram. Alongside a photo of Hailey, the caption revealed that she had died following months of treatments for leukaemia.

Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness.

“It is with broken hearts we share that our beloved Hailey has passed away after a courageous fight for her life,” the post began.

“Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness. Her determination, courage, and will to live surpassed every timeline the doctors gave her, and she chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and doing what she cherished most with no regrets.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Merkt (@haileymerkt)

Hailey Merkt’s ‘spirit has touched countless lives’

The post continued: “She will forever be remembered as anything but boring, always hysterically funny, and as someone who lived fully in the present moment. Hailey embraced life with an unmatched zest; her beautiful spirit has touched countless lives.

“Hailey will be profoundly missed by all who knew her. Her laughter, her love, and her vibrant spirit have left an undeniable mark on our hearts. While we grieve her loss, we find comfort in knowing that her spirit will live on in all the lives she touched. Rest in peace, Hailey.”

It then offered thanks to Hailey’s fans and supporters who had donated to a GoFundMe account. The fundraiser was also left open for those who still wished to donate.

The Bachelor star Hailey Merkt fans react

Fans were quick to share their condolences in the comments section. One person said: “This breaks my heart. A beautiful soul gone too soon. Sending love to your family.”

Someone else added: “Hailey, You are a light so strong and bright, You’ll always shine around us. May your spirit surround us making us laugh a little louder, hug a little tighter, and remind us how beautiful it is to be genuine. Our guardian angel forever and always. You’ve impacted all of us and your mark will forever live on.”

A third penned: “Rest in peace beautiful soul!”

Read more: Gladiators referee John Anderson dies aged 92 as tributes from show’s stars pour in

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.