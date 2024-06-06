Roman Kemp – who is hosting Thursday’s The Finish Line (June 6) – previously opened up about his ‘lifelong fear’ after an incident involving his mum and dad.

The incident took place during a school trip in France…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roman Kemp (@romankemp)

The Finish Line star Roman Kemp lifelong fear

The showbiz star, 31, has been a firm favourite with the nation for years. From fronting his own radio show to becoming a full-time presenter on The One Show, Roman is definitely booked and busy.

And it’s no surprise, as showbiz runs in his blood. Roman’s parents are Spandau Ballet singer Martin and ’80s pop star Shirlie

The pair are one of the UK’s much-loved showbiz couples. Since meeting in 1983, the pair have gone from strength to strength – tying the knot and welcoming two children.

In a new interview with The Times in September 2023, Roman spoke of the “amazing” childhood his parents gave him.

“I had the most privileged, amazing upbringing any child could ever ask for. One of the things I love the most is my family life and I’m so happy that I was born into this unit,” he said.

However, he also opened up on one of his lifelong fears…

Roman is scared of frogs (Credit: MTV / YouTube)

The Finish Line star Roman Kemp on his fear of frogs

Roman explained that thanks to an incident in France as a kid, he now has a lifelong fear of frogs.

“The first time I went away without my parents was the school French trip in 2003, which I credit with being responsible for my lifelong fear of frogs,” he said.

“We were playing football, when the ball went into long grass. I walked over to retrieve it and a frog jumped out, attached itself to my leg and refused to be moved,” he then continued.

Martin is Roman’s ‘best mate’ (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Roman can ‘never live up to’ his dad Martin

Elsewhere, in a new interview with GQ magazine, Roman confessed that he could “never live up to” his father, Martin.

“I still find it shocking that he went from 16 years old, being in one of the biggest bands on the planet, to acting, to then getting hit by two brain tumours and then coming out of that and still having a smile on his face and still being known as one of the nicest guys in this industry,” he said.

“I feel like that’s something I can never live up to. And I like that. I’m just lucky enough that that person is the person closest to me and my best mate.”

Read more: The Finish Line host Roman Kemp on ‘living the same day over and over again’ after death of friend

Watch Roman host The Finish Line on Thursday (June 6) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 4.30pm.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.