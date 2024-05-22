The Finish Line host Roman Kemp on ‘living the same day over and over again’ after death of friend

The Finish Line host Roman Kemp has opened up about the impact that the death of his friend and producer, Joe Lyons, has had on his life and career.

Roman was hosting his radio show in August 2020 when he received the tragic news. Joe Lyons had been a producer at Global Radio for nine years when he took his own life.

The TV personality spoke about his decision to leave Capital Breakfast Show and how his grief has affected his decision.

Roman Kemp lost his friend and producer to suicide in 2020 (Credit: Cover Images)

Roman Kemp on death of friend

After several years, fans were shocked when Roman announced his decision to step down as the host of Capital Radio Breakfast Show.

Roman hosted his final Capital show in March.

In an interview, Roman opened up about why he chose to leave. “I went through such a horrible moment in that room, in that studio,” he told the Mirror, referring to when he heard the news about Joe Lyons.

Roman expressed a desire to close this painful chapter. “Four years on and I’ve been living that same day over and over again, without the awful event. For me, I’m quite ready to go, ‘OK, close that door now, don’t keep going back living that horrible day over again,” he shared.

Hosting the show since 2017, alongside Sian Welby and Chris Stark, Roman brought in around 2.5 million listeners weekly. However, despite the professional success, the personal toll, particularly after Lyons’ untimely death, was substantial.

“That’s sad that obviously affects me, but it does. Every day I walk in there and I see Joe. That’s a weird thing to do,” he explained. “I think it’s going to be really good for me to move on with my life. I had an opportunity in my life, I can go and enjoy my life for a bit and I want to enjoy what I have achieved.”

Roman is the son of Martin Kemp (Credit: Cover Images)

Roman and Martin Kemp

The tragic event of Joe’s death inspired Roman to become an advocate for mental health awareness. In 2021, he released a BBC documentary titled Our Silent Emergency, focusing on men’s mental health issues.

Beyond radio, Roman has expanded his presence in television and charitable causes.

He regularly stars on Celebrity Gogglebox, recently started a podcast with his father – Martin Kemp, and hosts the quiz show The Finish Line.

He is also scheduled to participate in the upcoming celebrity football match, Soccer Aid, in June.

The Finish Line airs today (May 22) from 4.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

