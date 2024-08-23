Former I’m A Celebrity winner Vicky Pattison is reportedly all set to tie the knot with her fiancé, Ercan Ramadan, in a lavish wedding this weekend in London.

The wedding will apparently take place at The Old Marylebone Town Hall. This venue is no stranger to celebrity weddings, having been the choice of big names like Noel Gallagher and Nicole Appleton, as well as Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell.

The 36-year-old reality star and her 30-year-old businessman beau are planning an intimate ceremony in the UK, with 150 guests, the MailOnline claims.

But that’s not all – the celebrations will extend all the way to Puglia for a second ceremony.

This Italian ceremony is set to be captured for Vicky’s upcoming Channel 4 show, Destination Wedding.

Since the couple’s engagement in 2022, Vicky has been candid about the struggles of wedding planning.

In a recent heart-to-heart with The Sun, Vicky shared her emotional challenges in narrowing down the attendees for their special day.

“We had this huge, elaborate engagement party, and there’s been about 250 people there. We just didn’t know when to stop,” Vicky recounted. “And when we actually sat down to, I suppose, initiate the process of like culling, you know, like eliminating people and bringing that guest list down. I found it really difficult. I got really upset.”

The reality of wedding preparations took a toll on Vicky. “I sort of thought, Oh, if this is what weddings are like making horrible decisions and hard decisions all the time, I don’t know want to do it,” she admitted. “You know, I sort of threw my toys out the pram a little bit. I am quite dramatic, so that wasn’t nice.”

“But, you know, it’s part and parcel of it, isn’t it? Like you just can’t have everybody,” she mused.

Vicky Pattison admits feeling ‘heartbroken’

In an interview with The Mirror earlier this month, Vicky opened up more about her struggles.

“Weddings are big business. They’re so expensive,” the reality star said.

“So they’re [bleep] expensive. There’s no other word for it. So, yeah, I’ve had to work. Everybody has to work. I’m extremely lucky. I like my job. I’m hardly down the mines, am I?”

She added that despite her excitement – she does feel “heartbroken every time I see big chunks of money going”.

Addressing her current emotional state, Vicky described herself as “excited” but also “stressed trying to balance it all”.

