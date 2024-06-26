Who is Teddy Mitchell In EastEnders? Everything you need to know

Teddy Mitchell arrives in EastEnders in this evening’s episode (Wednesday, July 26), along with his two sons – Harry and Barney.

He seems to be a chip off the old Mitchell block right away, but he’s a huge surprise to Phil and his half-brother Billy, who didn’t even know he existed!

So, what’s his story?

Teddy’s arrived in Albert Square (Credit: BBC)

Who is Teddy Mitchell in EastEnders?

Teddy is Stevie’s son. We’ve had hints of him recently – especially during the Father’s Day fishing trip when Stevie spoke to Billy about going fishing with him in the past – and Billy was pretty sure it hadn’t happened.

Billy thought his dad’s memory was going but sharp-eyed viewers would have clocked the suggestion that Stevie had another child, as well as Billy and his brother Charlie.

That’s Teddy!

Teddy is Billy’s half-brother, and Stevie’s son (Credit: BBC)

How does Teddy fit into the Mitchell family?

Phil’s dad was Eric. He had two brothers – Archie, who was Ronnie and Roxy’s abusive father – and Stevie.

Up until now, we thought Stevie had two sons, Charlie and Billy.

Charlie – who died young – had one son. That was Jamie Mitchell, who arrived in Walford with Billy and who also died tragically young.

Now we’ve discovered that Stevie also had a son – Teddy – with another woman. Meaning Teddy is Billy’s half-brother.

And Teddy’s sons Harry and Barney are Billy’s half-nephews.

How will the Mitchells react to the newcomer? (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Teddy in EastEnders?

Teddy is played by Roland Manookian. He’s known for appearing in The Football Factory and The Rise of the Footsoldier.

“Teddy is an enigmatic sort of fella with old-school principles,” Roland said when he got the role. “It’s a lovely part to get my teeth into.”

Who plays Harry and Barney Mitchell?

Elijah Holloway is playing Harry Mitchell, and Lewis Bridgeman is Barney.

Harry is said to be quite the charmer with a little bit of a temper… He likes to work his magic with the ladies and trouble is said to follow him wherever he goes.

Barney, on the other hand, in more introverted than his brother. He’ll be given room to ‘grow and develop’ during his time on Albert Square. How exciting!

Speaking about the new arrivals, EastEnders’ Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw recently said: “The arrival of Teddy, Harry and Barney will be a seismic shock for Billy and an unwelcome surprise for Phil. With their arrival sparking more questions than answers, it’s not long before the Mitchells find themselves at war as Teddy and his sons are thrust into the heart of the drama.”

Are you excited for this new Mitchell era? How will they fit in with the rest of the family?

