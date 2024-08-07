Alina Pop in Coronation Street: Her history with Tyrone and whether she had his baby

Alina Pop is set to make a dramatic return to Coronation Street in Wednesday’s episode (July 7). Alina hasn’t been seen in Weatherfield since 2021 and there’s no doubt her reappearance will stir up some drama.

Fiz unexpectedly bumps into Alina in the car park at Freshco’s, leaving her completely stunned. However, Alina insists she’s only in the area as she’s been called as a witness in a trial.

It’s been revealed that Alina will later come face to face with her ex Tyrone thanks to Cassie’s scheming.

As Alina heads back to Coronation Street, here’s everything you need to know about her.

Who is Alina?

Alina Pop arrived on Coronation Street in April 2019. She was initially introduced as a love interest for Seb Franklin.

Seb met Alina when he was fixing a pipe at a local nail salon. He found Alina had been trafficked to the UK to work at a nail salon, with her boss confiscating her passport in a bid to stop her from returning home.

Alina then set up home on the cobbles, where she lodged with Fiz Stape and Tyrone Dobbs.

Tyrone and Alina

While lodging with Tyrone and Fiz, Alina embarked on an affair with Tyrone. The pair’s fling sparked the end of Fiz and Tyrone’s nine-year relationship.

Tyrone and Alina went on to begin a relationship and moved in together in a flat above the nail salon. Their romance didn’t go down well with Tyrone and Fiz’s daughter Hope, who made her feelings towards Alina known.

Hope eventually set fire to the flat, causing Alina to miscarry a baby. Shortly after her miscarriage, Alina left Coronation Street. However as she was driving away from Weatherfield, she was seen rubbing her stomach, indicating she was pregnant again with Tyrone’s child.

Following her exit, Tyrone and Fiz eventually reunited. Fans have long speculated over an Alina comeback and it seems they got their wish! But has she brought Tyrone’s child with her?

What other shows has Ruxandra Porojnicu been in?

Before joining Coronation Street, actress Ruxandra landed a number of small roles in TV shows. Her acting credits include Aniela, Desire, Aircrash Confidential as well as HBO’s The Real Story Of.

Ruxandra, 31, joined Coronation Street in 2019 and around the same time she appeared in BBC Three’s Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star as a model.

Ruxandra’s most recent role was in BBC Three’s teen comedy drama Boarders, which was released in February 2024. She played a character named Yelena.

