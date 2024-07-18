Coronation Street: Joel’s scratches wouldn’t have healed so fast, fans complain

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, July 17), Dee-Dee and Bethany tried to track Lauren down but it was Joel who got to her first.

When confronting Lauren, Joel ended up breaking her fall as she collapsed into his arms whilst Dee-Dee and Bethany caught up with them.

Corrie fans have now spotted a ‘continuity error’ within these scenes – and it involves Joel’s face.

Lauren faced Joel again (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Joel confronted Lauren

Dee-Dee and Bethany teamed up to find Lauren last night, heading over to Warrington to search local soup kitchens.

Oblivious Dee-Dee then informed Joel of their plans, with Joel insisting on helping them look for the missing teen.

With a woman at the soup kitchen tipping them off, Dee-Dee and Bethany turned up at an abandoned pub and asked for Lauren.

Lauren saw them and legged it but then ran into Joel. The pregnant young woman then collapsed into Joel’s arms just as Dee-Dee and Bethany turned up.

With Lauren then being taken to hospital, Joel snuck into her hospital ward to see her. He encouraged her to lie about what happened to her, advising her to pin everything on Nathan Curtis.

Joel promised Lauren a place to stay in his flat in return for her co-operation.

Joel’s face had healed (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans spot ‘flaw’ in Joel and Lauren scenes

Fans of the ITV soap would have seen Joel sport some red scratches over his left cheek in recent episodes after Lauren injured him, whilst escaping from him, after visiting Roy at the hospital.

However, last night, no traces of these scratches could be seen… And, now fans are pointing out that there’s no way Joel’s scratches would’ve healed so quickly.

One fan wondered: “Where have Joel’s scratches all gone? He only got them last week.”

Another fan joked: “Joel has amazing healing powers. All the scratches on his face gone and not a mark left.”

A third person noticed: “Joel’s scratches have cleared up. That’s nice.”

Lauren has a lot to consider (Credit: ITV)

Will Lauren lie for Joel?

With Joel asking Lauren to pin everything on Nathan and let himself off the hook, Lauren’s got some thinking to do.

DS Swain has just turned up at the hospital to question her over her disappearance, but what will Lauren decide to do?

Well, with the promise of a roof over her head, Cait Fitton has hinted that Lauren may ‘make mistakes’ to protect her unborn baby. But, will this involve her lying for Joel?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

