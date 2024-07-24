Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Nick confronts Rowan over fresh Toyah affair photo

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, July 24), Nick and Toyah are caught on camera again as their affair continues. Nick accompanies Toyah to another hospital appointment, despite her insisting on going alone.

However, a photograph is taken of the pair hugging outside of the hospital. Later on, Nick angrily heads off to confront Rowan. He is convinced Rowan is behind the incident.

Are Nick’s suspicions correct, and how will Rowan react in Coronation Street spoilers?

Nick isn’t happy with Rowan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Nick confronts Rowan

Nick accompanies Toyah to another hospital appointment following her cancer diagnosis. Despite insisting she would go alone, Toyah is pleased Nick has turned up to support her. She and Nick share a hug.

Nick notices a man hiding nearby, who has taken a photograph of him and Toyah embracing. He is then convinced Rowan is behind the incident and later tracks him down.

Soon enough, Nick angrily confronts Rowan, but how will he react?

What is Kit up to? (Credit: ITV)

Kit is up to something

Elsewhere in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers, Gemma is feeling down as she reveals the landlord is sending someone round to view No.5.

Later that day, Summer is left shocked while out on the street. She spots an estate agent taking Kit inside No.5.

What is Kit up to and will Summer tell Gemma what she saw?

Meanwhile, a new occupational therapist visits Paul at the flat and informs him the stairlift is now too dangerous to use. As a result, Paul is told he can no longer leave the flat.

In a bid to soften the blow, Billy tells Paul they will leave the flat one final time tomorrow. He insists they will do whatever Paul wants to do for the whole day, helping to lift Paul’s spirits.

Jack opens up to his auntie (Credit: ITV)

Jack confides in Debbie

Tonight, Jack admits to Debbie that he’s being bullied by some other kids for the videos of Abi.

Afterwards, Debbie then informs Jack that the videos are deep fakes. Shortly after, Jack asks her to keep the fact he knows a secret from Abi and Kev. Will she?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!