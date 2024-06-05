Coronation Street star Helen Worth quits as Gail Rodwell after 50 years and Lorraine Kelly leads disappointed fan reaction: ‘It’s unthinkable’

When people think of Coronation Street, they might first think of legendary characters such as Ken Barlow, Audrey Roberts and Gail Rodwell.

With the latter soon to celebrate 50 years on the cobbles, the celebration will also see her sadly depart from the Street.

Yes, Coronation Street star Helen Worth has chosen to say goodbye to her iconic role and we’re totally emosh!

Gail entered the cobbles 50 years ago (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Helen Worth to leave role of Gail Rodwell

Helen Worth is to celebrate her 50th anniversary of being on the cobbles next month (July) but with this happy milestone of a moment brings some sad news.

The legendary actress has made the huge decision to leave the Street and say goodbye to her alter ego, Gail.

In a massive storyline for the Platt family, Helen will start filming her exit scenes next month.

This means that the matriarch of the Platt family will last be seen on screen later this year.

On this decision, Helen reflected: “This year felt like the perfect time to leave the show after celebrating 50 years in the most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world. I made the decision at the start of the year and spoke to the producers who were very kind and understanding.

“I have been truly blessed to have been given the most incredible scripts week in week out, and to have worked with fantastic actors, directors and a brilliant crew.