EastEnders: Anna’s spiking storyline should’ve aired on a different week, fans complain

This week on EastEnders, Anna Knight went on a night out with Felix, Gina and Freddie at Peggy’s but the night took a turn when her drink was spiked.

Anna’s storyline aired on the same week as Ian Beale’s big secret reveal though – seeing the return of his ex-wife, Jane.

Now, EastEnders fans have complained that Anna’s storyline has been overshadowed by Ian’s one.

Anna’s drink was spiked (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Anna was spiked

This week, Anna headed to Peggy’s on a night out with Gina, Freddie and Felix. However, her loved ones then became concerned by how drunk she seemed.

Felix then noted that Anna hadn’t actually consumed that much alcohol, fearing that her drink had been spiked.

With Anna nowhere to be seen, they started to search for her and found her in a bad way. They then took her to the hospital.

Gina tried to encourage Anna to report the incident to the police but she didn’t want to. After some persuading though, Anna changed her mind.

Anna’s storyline took place at the same time as Ian’s (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans blast soap for overshadowed Anna spiking storyline

With Anna’s spiking incident taking place on the same week as Ian’s secret reveal, fans have now taken to social media to share their upset.

They think that the storyline should’ve aired on a different week so that it could receive the attention it deserves.

One fan said: “It’s a shame Anna’s storyline hasn’t left more of an impact. Spiking is a really important issue to address but it felt like Anna’s scenes were a secondary storyline to the Beales’ little side-quest to the Cotswolds. I know they’re different subject matters, but compare it to Yolande’s assault which was raw, emotional and thought provoking. I wanted a similar effect, where we got to see Anna really come into her own as a character. But instead it all fell flat.”

Another fan replied: “Yeah, they definitely chose the wrong week to do it.”

A third viewer added: “This Anna storyline should have aired another week. It’s less impactful due to Jane returning.”

Freddie supports Anna (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for Anna Knight after the spiking?

Last night’s episode (Thursday, July 18), saw Anna open up to George about the drink spiking.

Bobby also found out what had happened but had a certain way with words that ended up offending his girlfriend.

Freddie managed to jump in and support Anna in a way that Bobby couldn’t. But, is Anna starting to question her relationship with Bobby? Is the future looking bleak for the couple?

