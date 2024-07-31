Emmerdale fans think Belle Dingle is finally recognising her husband Tom King’s abusive ways, after recent scenes saw her research abuse online.

Tom has been subjecting Belle to horrific abuse ever since they got married last year. Finally splitting from Tom, it looks like she could finally be coming to terms with being a victim of abuse.

Here’s everything you need to know about Belle’s abusive marriage to Tom in Emmerdale.

Belle was left wondering if she’s a victim of abuse (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Belle wonders if she is a victim of abuse

In Tuesday’s episode (July 30) of Emmerdale, Belle began wondering if she is a victim of abuse. Following a visit from her mental health worker Rachel, she was left alone to consider the possibility of Tom abusing her.

Belle could be seen pulling up a web search on her laptop, where she typed in ‘was I being abused?’ She then clicked on a website that details the events that sometimes follow once a victim leaves their abuser.

Many organisations were recommended to help, but Belle was also left fearful as she read it is a dangerous time for the victim when they distance themselves from the perpetrator.

Will Belle realise the true extent of Tom’s actions?

Belle searched for information on the internet (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans think Belle is finally recognising Tom’s abuse

Emmerdale fans think Belle searching for information about abuse online marks the beginning of her coming to terms with what’s really happened with Tom.

Taking to social media, one person said: “The penny has finally dropped for Belle about what Tom is doing to her,” while a second fan added: “That’s the sound of a big bell dinging inside Belle’s head.”

“Belle finally searching about domestic abuse. She better not get back with him from now on!,” another exclaimed.

Another person added: “Hopefully an ACTUAL turning point for Belle?”

Meanwhile, other fans are hoping Vinny is also beginning to figure out that Tom has been abusing Belle. He has been a huge support to Belle, despite her trying to push him away.

“Vinny will be a great support to Belle as and when – hopefully with Tom still about just to spite him,” one Emmerdale viewer said.

A second wrote: “Vinny’s going to be Belle’s knight in shining armour isn’t he?? He knows what abuse looks like,” and a third person added: “Aw, I love Vinny being there for Belle. Stop pushing him away, Belle.”

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

