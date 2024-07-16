Fans of Emmerdale have been left begging that scheming Rose Jackson leave the show following scenes in last night’s episode. This came as part of her plan with Ruby to bring down Kim Tate.

As she attempted to seduce Will as part of her plan, the pair grew cosy – and she moved in for a kiss. However, Will withdrew, rejecting Rose’s advances – and putting her future at Home Farm in peril.

Rose’s abject failure to seduce Will wasn’t enough for fans, who want rid of her – now.

Rose made a move on her ex (Credit: ITV)

‘Go away now,’ beg Emmerdale fans as Rose makes her move

Writing on X as the episode aired, fans of the soap shared their thoughts on Rose‘s latest move. And many found themselves unimpressed, and begging for the storyline to come to an end.

‘Let’s hope Rose makes her move… out of Emmerdale village!’ joked one fan.

‘Can Rose just go away now,’ begged another.

‘Rose…. DO ONE!’ exclaimed a third.

‘Bog off Rose,’ said another.

Have you had enough of Rose and her scheming too?

Rose collects tranquilizer from a dealer (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Rose’s plan continues

Rose, however, won’t be so easily deterred from her scheming. When the soap returns tomorrow, Rose sets the next stage of her plan into motion…letting a horse loose on the grounds to distract Kim and Will.

Afterwards, she meets with a mysterious dealer who hands over a vial of tranqilizer and tells her to wait for further instruction. What will Rose do next?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

